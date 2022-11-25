HT Auto
Racing Porsches in video games could win you Porsche Design goodies. Here's how

Love mobile gaming? Racing Porsche cars in special events of popular games like Asphalt 8: Airborne and Asphalt 9: Legends could win you real-life products from Porsche Design. The automaker launched one of the two time-limited special events on November 22 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Porsche Design brand. The gamers can race a Porsche Taycan Turbo S in the event, which will be held until November 27, while the second event will kick off on November 29 and run through to December 4. This second event will involve a Porsche 911 GT1 Evolution race car for gamers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2022, 13:21 PM
The game involves a Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Porsche 911 GT1 Evolution.
As Porsche claims, the registered players who beat the benchmark times could win several different and exciting prizes, including a Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD27S gaming monitor, a Porsche Design Sport TWS PDT40 earphones, Urban Eco Cycling backpack from the Porsche Design's bags and luggage collection. The German luxury car brand also said that the participants would win exclusive decals that could be used on their Porsche models in the games. Apart from that, they would further receive access to a discount code that can be used in the Porsche Design e-shop.

Speaking about this offer, Ludovic Milhau, head of brand strategy and development at Gameloft, the developer of the Asphalt games, said that Porsche Design's philosophy, upheld over time, has always been in line with what Asphalt stands for - precision, performance and elegance.

Porsche Lifestyle Group CEO Stefen Buescher said that this collaboration is a great way to celebrate the legacy of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the founder of the auto brand. “The collaboration with Gameloft to celebrate this milestone with this outstanding gaming event marks a highlight in our anniversary year. People from all over the world will have the opportunity to prove their skills with our amazing cars," he said.

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 13:20 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche luxury car sportscar Porsche Taycan Porsche 911
