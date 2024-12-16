HT Auto
Pre-owned Ferrari Purosangue commands $300,000 over price of new model. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Dec 2024, 09:29 AM
  • The only SUV ever made by Ferrari, owning a Purosangue is more about the drive - it is the prestige and pride.
Ferrari Purosangue is both expensive and exclusive. Big bucks alone won't guarantee a unit of the first-ever Ferrari SUV that is also its only SUV till date. The Italian sportscar maker deviated from its decades-old strategy of manufacturing low-slung beasts in favour of SUVs and while the company does not officially refer to the Purosangue as an SUV, it has been rolling out limited numbers of the model, making it hot property for the wealthy. The problem? Demand far outstrips supply often making pre-owned models of Purosangue more expensive than new ones.

Available in only select countries, it is not easy to drive home a brand new Ferrari Purosangue. There just aren't enough. But in the US, pre-owned Purosangue models are up for grabs but at a premium price. The Ferrari SUV starts from $400,000 in the market here but because new units are scarce, select units are commanding a far higher price than the MSRP (Maximum Selling Retail Price).

Also Read : India's first Ferrari Purosangue delivered in this city

A Carscoops report assessing classifieds in the country found that a couple of pre-owned units of Ferrari Purosangue are listed for sale and that one particular model was listed for $300,000 more than the MSRP. Four of these units are listed by Limited Spec Automotive in Miami while a fifth is listed by Lamborghini Broward in Davie. All of these five units are also available for immediate delivery.

Ferrari Purosangue: Not a depreciating asset

While automobiles are often considered a depreciating asset, select machines and models are found to actually increase in value as time passes. This is especially true for vintage cars and cars manufactured in limited numbers and enjoying a solid reputation or enviable aura.

Now the Purosangue has quickly emerged as one of the most favoured Ferrari models with the Italians delivering over 7,000 units of the model in the first half of 2024. But this is still only a fraction of the demand for the model.

Powered by a V12 engine, the two-door sports SUV is enormously capable on the move. But it is largely the credential of being the only Ferrari SUV ever that is powering its popularity. And despite being in production lines for two years now, the Purosangue continues to be a great option against equally capable rivals like Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2024, 09:29 AM IST

