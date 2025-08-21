Porsche World Road Show Experience: Track Spectacle

I’ve waited my whole life for this. Pleaded, bargained even, with the higher being, to give me my time behind the wheel of a Porsche. From posters to cutouts carefully tucked between the pages of my school books, there has been a Porsche in every part of my life. So, in the moment when I finally buckled myself into the seat of the 911, it all came together. Everything has led to this moment. It all started, however, with the invitation to the Porsche World Road Show, which was happening in India.

The Porsche World Road Show is like a travelling circus for car enthusiasts, as the brand brings its cars and professional driving team to different countries. We joined the crew at the BIC on its India leg of the journey to sample its iconic machines.

Porsche World Road Show: What Is It?

Think of it as a travelling circus of sports cars from Stuttgart, going to different countries with its cars and professional driving team for the world to experience precision engineering at its finest. The Porsche World Road Show arrived in India at the renowned Buddh International Circuit (BIC), setting the stage for a perfect day of fast cars and a thrilling race track. The exclusive event is spread across several days for the media, as well as owners and enthusiasts of the brand.

We arrived at the paddock area of the BIC to a sea of Porsches lined up, a precursor of what’s coming next. From the Porsche 911, 911 GT3 RS, GT4 RS, to the Macan, Cayenne, and Taycan, the lineup was long and exciting. This was well over 1,500 bhp waiting to be unleashed, interestingly in both left-hand drive and right-hand drive guise.

Quick, agile, and fast, the Porsche 718 Spyder RS was all fun around the slalom course

Porsche 718 Spyder RS: Slalom Sport

A quick breakfast and ride briefing later, we started the day in the Porsche 718 Spyder RS. The roof was thankfully up on what was a scorching day, while the Start/Finish straight at the BIC was converted into a slalom course. Each of us tucked ourselves into the car one by one with the helmets on to set a lap time. We were given practice laps with an instructor next to us who explained how to set the best time possible. With a quick understanding of the layout and the throttle response, it was time to bring the 718 Spyder RS to life. The 493 bhp six-pot motor came to life with a royal rumble and flew right off as soon as he hit the accelerator pedal.

We kept our steering movements tight and our throttle input cautious as we attacked the cones, or rather avoided them. The fantastic chassis on the 718 Spyder RS did the rest with its agility in full display. Before we knew it, the two laps were done. While we didn’t set the fastest lap time for the day, the first course was just the perfect warm-up before a full-blown excursion on the track.

The Porsche Macan Turbo had our guts arranged and then rearranged as it accelerated from 0-100 kmph in just 2.2 seconds

Porsche Macan Turbo: Launch Alert

Up next, it was time to sample G-forces in a straight line. The Porsche Macan Turbo was our weapon for the same. Nothing matches the acceleration of an EV, especially when tuned by Porsche, and I will admit, we weren’t fully prepared for what was to come. The Macan Turbo is blisteringly fast. Our instructor warned us, but nothing says it better than the feeling of your soul pinned into the seat while you gasp for air. No thunderous exhaust, no pops and bangs, and not even a slight vibration to warn you. It’s all eerily silent until you hit the accelerator.

We held on to the steering wheel and pinned the accelerator and the Macan Turbo accelerated from 0-100 kmph in 2.2 seconds. I’ll admit, my guts felt like they moved places, only to be rearranged when I stomped on the brakes again. As fast as the needle goes up, it stops with equal force. 100 per cent would do it again.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS: Track Thunder

It was now time to unleash the big horses on the race track. It was like being a kid in a candy store with a massive lineup of Porsches lined up in the pit lane. We started our drive in the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, it is the perfect intermediate car if you want to experience the 911 lineup. Not too vanilla but not too track-focused either. What you get is a perfect blend of sporty performance coupled with everyday usability. It felt right at home on the track

We lined up behind our instructor and became just the right machine to experience the 5.12 km circuit in our first go. It took me a minute to get into the rhythm of the left-hand drive car, but once I did, the laps became fast and flowing. As we entered the C3 corner, it was time to pin the accelerator to fully experience the 534 horsepower on the BIC’s back straight. The Carrera GTS held its own, feeling composed with minimal body roll. The steering was responsive, with the seat cocooning us well.

The GT4 RS is raw, visceral, and aural, hitting every sensory system in your body

Cayman 718 GT4 RS: Visceral Performance

While the Carrera GTS was all about balance, the Cayman 718 GT4 RS showed us what the Porsches are truly about. A rollcage at the back, bucket seats, and a six-cylinder engine singing up to 9,000 rpm. The GT4 RS is raw, visceral, and aural, hitting every sensory system in my body. The suspension is properly stiff. I can’t help but think about how it will handle the broken public roads that our cities offer aplenty. But not today. Today is all about experiencing its finesse in going fast and ludicrously.

Just when we thought it was time to meet the final boss of 911s, our luck ran out. A technical issue meant the 911 GT3 RS wasn’t ready for the track, and our group missed out on the chance of driving the car. The big winged GT3 RS will have me in it on another day.

The Porsche team had the stock 911 Carrera rolled out with the Paint To Sample (PTS) livery, allowing owners to customise the car to their preferred paint scheme. Having experienced the GTS and GT4 RS so far, this felt vanilla in comparison. I understand now why each 911 owner wants to personalise their car down to the last detail. With so many customisation options from colours to interior choices, your 911 should rightly feel like an extension of who you are. Nevertheless, the stock 911 Carrera was a great reminder of all the options you can sample over and above the car. While power delivery remained fantastic, the stock suspension had a hint of body roll, an aftermath of having experienced the more track-focused 911s.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo and Macan Turbo showed the outright acceleration power that EVs have right from 0 rpm

Porsche Taycan & Macan Turbo: Electrifying Propulsion

It was now time to switch it up to electric propulsion, with Porsche’s electric performance cars up next on the test track. While I’m all for EVs, the inline six-cylinder engines have their own charm and up until this point, it was hard not to miss that fantastic-sounding engine. But the Porsche EVs showed us what power from the 0 rpm feels like. The Macan EV with 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of peak torque (with Launch Control), was a masterclass in big SUVs going fast. The massive weight is noticeable around the corners but the electric SUV just flies on the straights, hitting triple-digit speeds in no time.

If that wasn’t exhilarating enough, it was now time to get behind the wheel of the Taycan Turbo. The Taycan comes closer to the sports cars from Porsche with the low-slung body, precise handling and a cabin that blends the past and future rather well. It helped that the Taycan offered zero body roll, albeit the G-forces kicking in frequently had our adrenaline levels right up there.

The off-road course had axle articulation ramps, steep inclines, hill ascent and descent challenges, all showcasing the Cayenne's capabilities

Porsche Cayenne: Off-Road Max

Just when you thought it couldn’t get better than this, Porsche had a separate off-road track for us to sample the Cayenne’s capabilities. The team had built everything from axle articulation ramps, steep inclines, to hill ascent and descent challenges, and the Cayenne covered everything with ease. While the 911 will be Porsche’s poster child, the Cayenne has been the silent bastion of the brand’s sales globally. No wonder enthusiasts love it as much as the mall-hopping elite.

The Porsche World Road Show left us wanting more of the 911 and the race track

Porsche World Road Show: Final Countdown

As the sun came down on a glorious day, it was time to look back at everything we had driven. For a job that we love to do, some days are better and some feel more fulfilling than the rest. This was the latter, and a reminder of why we do this in the first place. It’s also a reminder that no matter your preferred car brand, every enthusiast will have a soft corner for a Porsche. The 911 isn’t just another sports car; it’s the holy grail. If that was the only car I could have in my garage, so be it.

