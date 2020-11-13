Porsche Vision Spyder shown, blends retro with modernity. But there's a catch

One look or even a glance at the just-launched Porsche Vision Spyder is enough to make one go back to the style language on sports cars in the 1950s and yet, here is a machine that looks every bit as contemporary for more modern sensibilities. There is just one catch though - it isn't an actual car ut a 1:1 scale model showcased by Porsche as part of its numerous designs created between 2015 and 2019.

Porsche recently gave access to its design features on cars over a decade and a half up until 2019 and the Vision Spyder stood out as, well, quite a vision. With ample design cues taken from the 1954 550-1500 RS Spyder, the Vision Spyder also looks like the aggressive track car that may outshine more sleeker, sharper, perhaps angular contemporaries. A massive front air intake, vertically-oriented head lights and wheels in copper colour all combine to give it a modern edge in terms of how it looks.

Wide air intakes and vertical light units are the major visual highlights on the Porsche Vision Spyder. (Image courtesy: Porsche)

Porsche says that the cabin design focuses on the absolute essentials which is tuned for performance, if and when the car does become a reality.

For now though, the Vision Spyder remains as an example of what and how designers at Porsche work and think when it comes to going a little out-of-the conventional-box.

The model will be on display at Porsche Museum from next year onward but to see and drive this car in full form factor could be a thrilling experience. And with a focus on electric mobility, the small-ish form factor could mean the Porsche Vision Spyder getting battery power - again, if it does make it to production lines at a future date.