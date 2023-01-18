Porsche turns furniture seller, but there is a catch

HT Auto
Iconic German sportscar brand Porsche has turned into a furniture seller and started selling gaming chairs, which are influenced by the Porsche 911 GT3 R. For this, Porsche has joined hands with automotive and aviation seat manufacturer Recaro. The two company introduced their gaming chair at the virtual 24-hour Le Man's race, where the Porsche 911 GT3 R too was presented for the first time as part of the virtual racing series. As the automaker claims, the gaming chair wearing red, white and black livery will be used by the Porsche eSports works team.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2023, 09:51 AM
Porsche gaming hair has been designed and built by Recaro.
The car brand under the Volkswagen Group umbrella also claims that these gaming chairs, which are limited to 911 units only, in sync with the car it took inspiration from, will bring 100 per cent racing spirit even off the race track. However, to get that experience, you have to spend a whopping $2,499, which is 204,368 at the current exchange rate.

The Porsche gaming chairs are a limited version of the Recaro Exo Platinum. The manufacturer claims that its headrest has belt passages and is adorned with Porsche's crest at the front and the Recaro badge at the back. Also, it gets a 5D armrest featuring aluminium support and multiple adjustments. The chair's base is claimed to have been made from lightweight aluminium alloy. Besides these, the other features of these gaming chairs include step-less adjustability, allowing seat height adjustment at any time. The seat castor is copolymer-reinforced and designed for all floors, claims the manufacturer. Also, these chairs come with a load-carrying capacity of 150 kg.

The overall design and build of the Porsche Recaro gaming chair are heavily influenced by the motorsport seats and are claimed to bring an authentic racing feeling from the race track to the monitor. Porsche claims that the gaming chair is designed for long distances and many virtual laps, offering the ultimate gaming experience while offering comfort and back health.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Porsche is selling a pretty expensive chair. Previously as well, the auto company sold Office Chair RS with a price tag of $6,750. The new gaming chair will be available in Porsche Design Stores, authorized Porsche dealerships, and the automaker's online stores.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 911 Porsche 911 GT3 R sportscar luxury car
