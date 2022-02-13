HT Auto
Home Cars Porsche to allow drivers to record roads and play them again in racing simulator

Porsche to allow drivers to record roads and play them again in racing simulator

Porsche claims it will take much less time to upload recorded data to simulators compared to big studios and digitalize them.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2022, 01:28 PM
Porsche is yet to disclose the  timeline for mass availability of this technology.
Porsche is yet to disclose the  timeline for mass availability of this technology.

German luxury car marquee Porsche has developed a new technology that allows car drivers to record their roads and play that again in a racing simulator. This technology will offer car drivers to enjoy the experience of driving on a road time and again, where they love to drive.

(Also Read: Three Porsche Panamera hybrid models break cover)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 75.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 77.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

This unique technology is christened Virtual Roads and it has been developed by the Volkswagen owned luxury high-performance carmaker in collaboration with Swiss technology startup Way Ahead Technologies. The automaker claims that this technology will allow the drivers to record a road using their phones by mounting the device on their dashboard. The user will then be able to upload the video to a racing simulator. This will allow the drivers to drive on public roads over and over again, albeit virtually.

The automaker says that there will be a dedicated app for this technology implementation that will record the roads with a whole 3D environment. It will include trees, crash barriers, and other landmarks in an attempt to make the user's driving experience in the simulator as real as possible. However, it is not sure if it will also record any people or parked vehicles.

The company claims that uploading the recorded data to the simulator takes less than one per cent of the time taken by big studios to digitalize the race tracks that are common in racing games. This is because there are no lasers measuring the exact height of the tarmac. This means a slightly less realistic representation of the road but Porsche claims that bumps and topography will be incorporated into the resulting track.

The app would use special technology that will include artificial intelligence (AI) to record the road and upload them to racing simulators. The app could even use data from Porche's chassis control system and G meters in the future to make roads and simulator user experience more realistic. The technology startup claims that it can digitalize routes to virtual roads of up to eight kilometres long in less than one hour, depending on the complexity of the route.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 01:28 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche auto technology automotive technology car racing luxury cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks
Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks
Porsche to allow drivers to record roads and play them again in racing simulator
Porsche to allow drivers to record roads and play them again in racing simulator
New Batmobile 1:18 scale model shows off more details of the car
New Batmobile 1:18 scale model shows off more details of the car
Why Tata Motors is keen to launch hatchbacks and sedans with CNG, but not SUVs?
Why Tata Motors is keen to launch hatchbacks and sedans with CNG, but not SUVs?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosts campaign for autonomous driving technology
Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosts campaign for autonomous driving technology

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city