Porsche is all set to debut the new Panamera sports car with hybrid powertrain on August 26. Ahead of the global unveiling, the carmaker teased a short video of the upcoming hybrid sports car.

The teaser video shows the new Panamera in silhouette with only the headlights and DRLs. Judging by the spy photos of the prototypes, the appearance of the model may change slightly. The new Panamera is likely to have the steering wheel in the style of the latest Porsche 911.

There is not much details revealed about the car yet. However, the new Panamera was recently adjudged the fastest executive luxury car at the Nurburgring circuit. Lars Kern covered the 20,832 km of the German track in just 7 minutes 29 seconds and 81 hundredths, the new official record for the executive car category according to the official listing established by Nurburgring GmBH.





After the lap record Kern had said, "The enhancements made to the chassis and the powertrain of the new Panamera were always noticeable during this lap on what is recognised as the most demanding race track in the world. In the Hatzenbach or also Bergwerk and Kesselchen sections in particular, the new set-up of the electromechanical roll stabilisation system remains consistently effective and provides the Panamera with incredible stability in spite of the bumpy track surface. At Schwedenkreuz, the car benefited from the improved lateral dynamics and the increased grip of the new Michelin sports tyres. I achieved cornering speeds there that I would not have believed possible with the Panamera."

Among other things, it revealed some details about the powertrain: the engine can develop at least 634 hp of power and 832 Nm of torque.

The Panamera at the Nurburgring circuit was 13 seconds faster than it was four years ago. The lap record underlines the comprehensive enhancement of the second Panamera generation. In 2016, Lars Kern had completed the circuit in the Eifel region in a time of 7:38.46 minutes driving a Panamera Turbo - this time was achieved over the then usual distance for lap record attempts of 20.6 kilometres, in other words without the around 200 metres long circuit section.