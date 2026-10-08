Porsche revamps business strategy with lower sales volume target, leans into luxury

German high-performance car manufacturer Porsche is bracing for an era of lower sales as it leans into luxury. The sports car manufacturer under Volkswagen AG is reshaping its business strategy, keeping an eye on the future, under which the OEM has set a lower sales volume target and is focusing more on luxury.

Porsche, under its revamped future business strategy, will focus more on high-end sports cars like the 911, instead of selling more and more cars.

The automaker has planned its future break-even point to be below 200,000 cars, as compared to 279,449 units delivered in 2025. The carmaker's long-term margin target is set at 15%. Instead, the company plans to expand its high-end offering, promising higher margin yield, while cutting costs to continue the profit momentum. This turnaround plan from the automaker comes amid a sweeping overhaul of its parent group Volkswagen.

Porsche to focus on high-end models

As part of its reshaped business strategy for a future with lower sales volumes, the sports car maker is significantly enhancing its focus on high-end models, which will help it restore profit margins despite subdued demand. This strategy comes as part of the company's parent, Volkswagen AG's business overhaul process, which is undergoing a major restructuring to address sluggish sales and high costs. Porsche said in its turnaround plan that it would lower its future break-even point to fewer than 200,000 units, well below last year's total deliveries of 279,449.

Porsche's global deliveries have already fallen by almost 10% since 2022, as plunging demand in China and tariffs imposed by the United States hit two of the brand's most important markets.

Under the revised plan, the company stated that a focus on high-end sports cars such as the 911 would put the carmaker back on track, with ambitions to boost the selling prices of Porsche's top 10,000 vehicles. "We want to reinforce Porsche as the world's most desirable sports car manufacturer," said CEO Michael Leiters, pitching a luxury shift to place the brand alongside the likes of Ferrari.

He also said that the business overhaul strategy would focus on cutting costs as part of the brand's effort to make a steep return to double-digit margins. Porsche is targeting a group operating margin of 15% in the long term, although it only just expects to return to double digits in the next five years or so. Porsche's profit margin collapsed last year to 1.1%, far below results in the high teens posted when it went public four years ago.

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