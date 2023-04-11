Porsche planning a new hypercar, likely to debut by 2030. Details here

Porsche seems to be planning to bring a new hypercar, which would pose as the brand's next halo model. The German high-performance car brand is reportedly planning to design and develop a new flagship car, claims a report by Motor Trend. It has quoted Michael Steiner, an executive board member of Porsche's R&D, saying that a new hypercar is in the pipeline, but it won't be ready until closer to the end of this decade.

The Porsche executive reportedly said the new halo car from the German auto manufacturer would come with a next-generation battery onboard that would be developed with the Cellforce Group. Steiner reportedly said that Porsche is expected to showcase the new generation battery technology within the next two years. He said this would preview the new battery cell technology for the carmaker's future electric vehicles. He also stated that more work would be necessary for a high-performance application like a hypercar.

(Also watch: This ultra-powerful Chinese EV can bounce its way forward on three wheels)

Porsche has never denied its ambition to make a new hypercar; the latest report is fuelling that. With the auto industry thriving towards greater electrification through pure electric and hybrid models, Porsche aims to make the new-age hypercar suitable for the electrified age. Speaking about the new battery, Steiner said that when the company is good enough in terms of volumetric energy density, which is really important for supercars, then there might be a chance to show what could be done on the road with that technology. "And when we are good enough in terms of volumetric energy density – really important for supercars – then there might be a chance to show what could be done on the road with, let me say, close to racing performance. So I have [a car like that] in mind, we have that in mind, but we need some additional improvement on the tech side from our point of view that makes sense," he added.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche 911 Gt3 3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl ₹2.49 Crore* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Porsche 911 2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl ₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Porsche Taycan ₹1.5 - 2.1 Crore* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Porsche Cayenne Coupe 2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl ₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Porsche Panamera 2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) ₹1.44 - 2.71 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Porsche Cayenne 2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl ₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

While the Porsche official hinted that the automaker is ambitious about the new-age hypercar with an electrified powertrain, it is unclear whether the car will come as a pure EV or will have a battery-aided hybrid powertrain with an internal combustion engine. However, either way, expect the car to come as heavily electrified.

In the meantime, Porsche is readying the Macan EV, with its development in the final phase ahead of its slated launch next year. Also, the 718 Boxster/Cayman will transform into an electric sportscar duo in 2025. Besides that, Porsche is also working on the next-generation Cayenne, which will come as an EV. Also, a three-row, larger electric SUV will likely come from the automaker by around 2027.

First Published Date: