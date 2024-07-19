Porsche Panamera GTS with 493 bhp launched in India, priced at 2.34 crore

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Porsche AG has taken the wraps off the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Panamera GTS globally as the most powerful iterations of the four-door sedan. The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid brings V8 powered with electrical assistance and is the new range-topping version available on the model. Meanwhile, the Panamera GTS makes do with the non-hybrid version of the V8 engine and makes slightly less power in comparison. Notably, India gets only the Panamera GTS for now priced at ₹2.34 crore (ex-showroom).
The new Porsche Panamera Gran Turismo Sport (GTS) brings an extra dose of sportiness in the latest iteration, along with everyday usability. Power comes from the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine that delivers 493 bhp, 20 bhp more than its predecessor and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, a tenth of a second quicker. The top speed is restricted to 302 kmph.
Compared to the standard Panamera that retails at ₹1.70 crore, the new-gen Panamera GTS sits 10 mm lower with the revised air suspension. The four-door performance sedan also gets beefed-up anti-roll bars and a limited-slip differential for a more responsive drive. The Panamera GTS can be distinguished through the exclusive SportDesign package and a sporty interior.
Visually, the new-gen Panamera GTS gets the black GTS logos on the sides and rear of the car. It also gets dark-tinted HD matrix LED headlamps and taillights along with red brake calipers. The Sport package adds satin matt black-finished side skirts, insets in the front, side window trims, and the rear bumper. The exhaust tips are finished in dark bronze to bring a nice contrast. Lastly, the GTS gets 21-inch Turbo S centre-lock wheels finished in Anthracite Grey.
The cabin on the Panamera GTS also gets the sporty treatment with the suede-like Race-Tex used across the interior. There are adaptive sports seats with 18-way adjustment, a Bose sound system, and a Sport Chrono package with a stopwatch and push-to-pass function. Porsche is offering two GTS-specific interior packages - Carmine Red and Slate Grey Neo - bringing a personalised touch to the cabin.