Porsche to continue with ICE powered Panamera and Cayenne far into the 2030s

Porsche is not immune to the trend of adopting electric powertrain for its range of high-performance cars. The German carmaker has already revealed its electric vehicle strategy. While revealing that, the OEM has also unfolded the plan of continuing with the internal combustion engines for multiple models far into the 2030s. Porsche CEO Pliver Blume has said during the annual press conference that the company's Cayenne and Panamera models will retain the internal combustion engines far into the 2030s. He also revealed that development of both these two cars will continue as well. The auto giant is also working on a new petrol-powered SUV to replace the Macan .

Porsche Panamera has recently received its next generation model, while the Cayenne has been continuing its current generation model since 2017 and received a comprehensive facelift in 2023. Porsche has stated that the Cayenne will continue with the V8 engine well past 2030. The case should be the same with Porsche Panamera as well, with both likely keeping the V6 engines for the lesser versions.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

With the new strategy, Porsche will have four internal combustion engine-powered cars on sale in the next decade, including the 911. However, the auto company has revealed that further investments in the ICE portfolio will not hamper the rollout of new EVs. For example, the fourth-generation, electric-only Cayenne debuts late this year. It'll be followed shortly by the 718 Boxster and Cayman EVs. A large, three-row SUV with electric drivetrains is also in the pipeline for launch later this decade.

Why is Porsche betting on ICE once again?

Despite the tightening emission norms around the world, rising pressure for electrification, Porsche is continuing to bet big on ICE. The reason behind this is that the OEM has realized the previously announced lofty electric vehicle plans are unfeasible. Porsche CEO has admitted that the objective of having electric vehicles account for 80 per cent of the company's annual global sales by the end of the decade is now unrealistic. This move comes at a time when all the electric cars around the world have witnessed a slump in sales numbers in 2040. Last year, only 12.7 per cent of Porsche cars delivered worldwide were electric vehicles.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: