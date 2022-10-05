HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Porsche Now Allows You To Configure Your Car's Spec And Order It Online

Porsche now allows you to configure your car's spec and order it online

Porsche Configurator has launched this new feature in Germany, with more countries to follow.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2022, 15:51 PM
All the Porsche cars will be available on the configurator for more detailed customisation.
All the Porsche cars will be available on the configurator for more detailed customisation.
All the Porsche cars will be available on the configurator for more detailed customisation.
All the Porsche cars will be available on the configurator for more detailed customisation.

Porsche has been selling cars online since 2019 across 32 countries worldwide. Now, the automaker has introduced a new feature through which customers can configure their vehicle specifications and order them online directly. The German luxury sportscar brand claims that the service is available only in Germany. Eventually, it will be offered at home in Germany, Spain, and Portugal over the next few weeks.

(Also Read: Over two lakh Porsche models recalled for minor headlight repairs)

Up until now, Porsche customers could purchase the vehicles online by choosing from one of the existing vehicles, either new or used. They had to wait until their favourite specification was available. However, the new service allows customers to cut that waiting time. However, to turn a preorder into an actual purchase, the customer still has to pay a visit to the showroom. This way, Porsche isn't cutting out the middleman from the vehicle purchase process.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
 
₹1.5 - 2.1 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Overall, the Porsche Car Configurator has been overhauled. The service now allows the customers to check out the vehicles with even greater detail as most of the optional features are visually represented for the first time. The car's specifications are coming in greater quality, claims Porsche.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The options the customers get include various details across the exterior and inside the cabin as well. The automaker's vehicles in the online configurator come with many options. The quick-to-respond configurator includes upgrades such as a body-coloured leather key pouch, smoker packager, pre-wiring for front and rear dashcams etc. The only feature not available in the revised online configurator is the paint to sample. This is a feature that is available at dealerships.

The German luxury car brand owned by Volkswagen said it will introduce the option o pre-order customer-configured vehicles to many more European countries in 2023.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2022, 15:50 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche car sportscar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Zontes 350X launched, is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market
Zontes 350X launched, is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market
GMC Hummer EV pickup sales make slow but significant surge in Q3 2022
GMC Hummer EV pickup sales make slow but significant surge in Q3 2022
Zontes 350T and 350T ADV launched in India, will go against KTM 390 Adventure
Zontes 350T and 350T ADV launched in India, will go against KTM 390 Adventure
Porsche now allows you to configure your car's spec and order it online
Porsche now allows you to configure your car's spec and order it online
In pics: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the latest hit from the brand
In pics: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the latest hit from the brand

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city