Porsche now allows you to configure your car's spec and order it online

Porsche Configurator has launched this new feature in Germany, with more countries to follow.

Porsche has been selling cars online since 2019 across 32 countries worldwide. Now, the automaker has introduced a new feature through which customers can configure their vehicle specifications and order them online directly. The German luxury sportscar brand claims that the service is available only in Germany. Eventually, it will be offered at home in Germany, Spain, and Portugal over the next few weeks.

(Also Read: Over two lakh Porsche models recalled for minor headlight repairs)

Up until now, Porsche customers could purchase the vehicles online by choosing from one of the existing vehicles, either new or used. They had to wait until their favourite specification was available. However, the new service allows customers to cut that waiting time. However, to turn a preorder into an actual purchase, the customer still has to pay a visit to the showroom. This way, Porsche isn't cutting out the middleman from the vehicle purchase process.

Overall, the Porsche Car Configurator has been overhauled. The service now allows the customers to check out the vehicles with even greater detail as most of the optional features are visually represented for the first time. The car's specifications are coming in greater quality, claims Porsche.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The options the customers get include various details across the exterior and inside the cabin as well. The automaker's vehicles in the online configurator come with many options. The quick-to-respond configurator includes upgrades such as a body-coloured leather key pouch, smoker packager, pre-wiring for front and rear dashcams etc. The only feature not available in the revised online configurator is the paint to sample. This is a feature that is available at dealerships.

The German luxury car brand owned by Volkswagen said it will introduce the option o pre-order customer-configured vehicles to many more European countries in 2023.

First Published Date: