Porsche introduces new PCM infotainment system with 5x more power across four models

Porsche is introducing a new-generation infotainment system across the 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne, bringing major hardware and software upgrades to its cars. The updated Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system features up to five times the computing power of its predecessor, alongside a redesigned interface, AI-powered voice assistance and a wider selection of integrated apps.

Faster processing and over-the-air updates

The new PCM platform uses a modern system-on-chip architecture to improve response times and overall performance. Faster start-ups, shorter loading times and smoother operation are among the expected improvements. Users will also be able to run several applications simultaneously, with apps remaining active in the background for quicker access when switching between them.

The hardware will also support future digital functions. Porsche plans to keep developing the system through comprehensive over-the-air updates, allowing software and selected features to receive upgrades after vehicles have been delivered.

Oliver Seifert, Head of Infotainment & Connect, said, “This new generation of infotainment means we can create a more powerful digital platform that combines enhanced performance, intelligent connectivity and a consistent user experience across multiple model lines. The combination of a modern system-on-chip architecture, Porsche Digital Interaction and an expanded digital ecosystem enables us to continuously develop the in-car Porsche experience,"

Redesigned interface and AI voice assistance

Porsche Digital Interaction brings the interface design first introduced in the Cayenne Electric to the 911, Taycan, Panamera and combustion-engine and hybrid versions of the Cayenne. The updated layout features consistent operating controls across displays, along with five selectable themes and customisable widgets.

Drivers can also interact with a rotatable 3D representation of their car, shown in its actual exterior colour, to access selected vehicle settings and functions.

Navigation Plus gains updated mapping technology, 3D maps and real-time traffic information. Electric Porsche models will also benefit from an improved Charging Planner that considers battery preconditioning when planning charging stops. The AI-based Voice Pilot uses a large language model to understand natural-language commands, follow-up questions and multi-step requests. It can control navigation, media, selected vehicle functions and compatible apps.

Expanded app ecosystem

The App Center will support Porsche and third-party applications covering streaming, navigation, parking and charging services. Apple Music will be available directly through the platform for the first time. With compatible Bose and Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systems, it supports Dolby Atmos audio. Compatible apps can also offer the format through Apple CarPlay.

Smartphone integration will extend to displaying maps in the instrument cluster and EV routing with battery preconditioning in selected markets.

Availability

Porsche will introduce the updated infotainment system gradually in newly produced vehicles across the four model lines. Availability will depend on the market, model, production date and equipment.

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