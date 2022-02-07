HT Auto
Home Cars Porsche hopeful to replicate its success in 2021 again despite chip shortage

Porsche hopeful to replicate its success in 2021 again despite chip shortage

Porsche aims to ramp up its production by hiring new employees in order to reduce waiting period for consumers.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 03:49 PM
Porsche registered an 11 per cent year-on-year sales growth to 301,915 units in 2021.
Porsche registered an 11 per cent year-on-year sales growth to 301,915 units in 2021.

Luxury car brand Porsche AG is hopeful about replicating its sales success in 2021 again this year, despite the global semiconductor crisis that is impacting the auto industry around the world. Porsche sales chief Detlev von Platen said in an interview with Automobilwoche that the auto company's sales could reach a similarly high level this year as in 2021.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 75.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 77.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: All-electric Porsche Macan to debut next year: CEO Oliver Blume)

The luxury carmaker owned by Volkswagen registered an 11 per cent year-on-year sales growth to 301,915 units in 2021. The automaker hopes to sell around 335,000 cars this year maintaining the same pace.

"When I look at the current orders, I'm confident for 2022. Growth in sales could reach a similarly high level this year as in 2021," said Detlev von Platen.

He also said that in order to ramp up its production focusing on growth projection, Porsche plans to hire 400 more workers. Currently, the car brand has a workforce of nearly 40,000. Porsche sales chief also said that high demand for the company's cars was resulting in longer delivery times.

This is why the automaker plans to ramp up production by hiring new employees. Platen said that the current waiting period for Porsche cars can last several months, in some cases even up to a year.

The chip crisis that emerged due to the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the entire auto industry around the world. Shortage of semiconductors has resulted in several automakers such as Ford, Toyota, Nissan, General Motors halting their productions momentarily or realigning manufacturing.

The bottleneck in production resulted in a massive loss for the auto industry. The global auto industry is estimated to have lost more than a million units of production. The crisis has resulted in rising prices of cars and an elongated waiting period.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 03:49 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche luxury cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tough test ahead for hybrid cars in Europe, EU to tighten emission test
Tough test ahead for hybrid cars in Europe, EU to tighten emission test
Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit
Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit
Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
Automobile retail sales decline by 10.7% YoY in January: FADA
Automobile retail sales decline by 10.7% YoY in January: FADA
US Postal Service wants to have thousands of EVs in its fleet. Here's why
US Postal Service wants to have thousands of EVs in its fleet. Here's why

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city