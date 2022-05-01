Porsche configurator gets over 160 colour options with a paint-to-sample feature

German luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche has added dozens of new colour options to its online configurator. The automaker is currently offering more than 160 colour options in its online configurator to the consumers along with a paint-to-sample feature as well, which allows the car buyers to customize their preferred model before booking. As the Volkswagen Group-owned automaker claims, this is the first-time customers can use the Porsche Paint-To-Sample option in its online configurator.

Porsche also claims that the option of using Paint-To-Sample in the online configurator is available for all the models except the Porsche 911, which is on its way in the coming months. Porsche car buyers can choose a colour group to narrow down colour themes from a specific pallet, claims the automaker. The car brand claims that it has developed and completed feasibility testing of all the colour options for all of its models.

The company also claims that the online configurator upgrade allows Porsche car buyers to check every single colour on a live render of their preferred model. The company further says that rendering is the best way to visualize the final product. Elements like shadows, highlights, and even simulated locations help Porsche display all of their unique Paint-To-Sample to the consumers.

Interestingly, there is a Porsche Paint-To-Sample Plus catalogue as well, which offers the consumers an option to tell the automaker a specific colour for customisation, in case it is not available in the standard Paint-To-Sample feature. However, that is not available for the Porsche Cayenne, said the automaker.

In this extended program, a customer brings a sample of his or her preferred colour to the local Porsche dealership. The sample is sent to Porsche AG where it is analyzed. The automaker then tests the feasibility of the bespoke paint colour and only offers the final product to the customer if it passes testing. In case the colour fails in the feasibility test, Porsche covers all of the costs associated with the testing, which is claimed a rigorous process that can take almost a year in some cases.

