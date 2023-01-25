Copyright © HT Media Limited
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams

Porsche India has showcased the 718 Cayman GT4 RS at the 'Festival of Dreams' event. The sports car is already on sale in the Indian market for a price of 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). However, this is the first time that the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is being showcased in a physical form. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is currently the range-topper in the automaker's 718 product range. Also, it is the most powerful 718 till date.

Written By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM
The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the most powerful 718 till date.

Powering the coupe is a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which is capable of churning out 493 bhp and a peak torque output of 450 Nm. The engine can rev out to a screaming 9,000 rpm and there is also Porsche Torque Vectoring on offer. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed PDK unit. Porsche claims that the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and can hit 200 kmph in 10.9 seconds.

There is Porsche Active Suspension Management which has helped in lowering the ride height by 30 mm when compared to the standard 718 Cayman. Porsche is using an aluminium block and cylinder heads for the engine and the thermal management system uses water cooling.

Braking duties are done by a 6-piston caliper in the front with a rotor size of 408 mm whereas, at the rear, there is a 4-piston caliper with a 380 mm rotor. The brake calipers are finished in red.

Porsche claims the rear quarter glass has been swapped for enhanced airflow to the engine, which results in better exhaust notes. Besides the aerodynamic changes, Porsche has made the GT4 RS lightweight by using elements like carbon-fibre reinforced plastic for the bonnet and front wings and a lighter rear windshield as well. There are side air intakes that not only look cool but also help in feeding as well as cooling the engine.

The rear wing is manually adjustable and it has a swan-neck design. There are NACA ducts as well that help in cooling down the brakes. In performance position, the GT4 RS produces 24 per cent more downforce than the standard GT4.

