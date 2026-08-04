Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Porsche Cayenne, Taycan And Macan Ev Now Get Assured Buy Back In India

Porsche Cayenne, Taycan and Macan EV now get assured buy-back in India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 04 Aug 2026, 10:43 am
Follow us on:

  • Porsche India has introduced an assured buy-back programme that offers eligible owners a pre-agreed future value after 36 months.

Porsche India’s new buy-back programme offers eligible owners a pre-agreed future value after three years.
Porsche Macan EV
EMI starting at just
₹1,59,100/ month
Check Eligibility

Porsche India has added a new ownership plan aimed at reducing uncertainty for customers buying select Porsche models. The Assured Buy-Back Program gives eligible private buyers a pre-determined future value at the time of purchase, with a guaranteed buy-back value of up to 70 per cent after 36 months. The company says the move is designed to offer more confidence during ownership and make it easier to plan the next purchase.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Honda Elevate ₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Glanza ₹ 6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹8,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda City ₹ 12 - 20.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra BE 6 ₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹24,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Sierra ₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
Check Eligibility
VinFast VF7 ₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹28,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Programme details

The scheme is being offered in association with a preferred company and is positioned as a way to protect owners from swings in resale values. Under the Assured Buy-Back Value Product, the difference between the agreed assured value and the actual resale value at the time of sale is covered, subject to the programme’s terms and conditions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche Macan EV
₹1.22 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,59,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
₹1.33 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,74,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Mercedes-Benz EQE
₹1.41 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,84,900/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron
₹1 Cr - 1.10 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,30,800/ month
Check Eligibility
BMW iX
₹1.21 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,58,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
₹1.19 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,55,900/ month
Check Eligibility

The coverage period runs for three years from the vehicle sale invoice date. At the end of this period, customers receive the pre-agreed future value, which can help them decide whether to sell or switch to another vehicle with greater clarity. Porsche India says this structure is meant to add flexibility while keeping ownership planning straightforward.

Also Read : Porsche 911 to get hybrid powertrains in future, confirmed at Strategy 2035

Models covered

The programme is available only to private vehicle owners and applies to eligible Porsche models, including the Cayenne, Macan Electric and Taycan. These are among the brand’s key offerings in India, and the new plan is intended to support customers who want a clearer view of what their vehicle could be worth after a fixed ownership period.

Commenting on the launch, Ashutosh Dixit, Head of Porsche India, said, “The introduction of the Assured Buy-Back Program provides our customers with greater peace of mind while offering the flexibility to continue their journey with the Porsche brand."

He added, “As we continue to enhance the ownership experience, this initiative reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that support our customers during their ownership journey."

The company is using the programme to strengthen its premium ownership pitch, while also giving buyers a more predictable route for the end of the first ownership cycle.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2026, 10:43 am IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Porsche Macan EV
at ₹159,100/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score