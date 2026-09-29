Porsche Cayenne Electric to launch tomorrow; 5 key facts we know

German automaker Porsche is set to launch the Cayenne Electric in India tomorrow. The electric Cayenne will be sold alongside its internal-combustion engine-powered counterparts in India, offering buyers an alternative to the conventional versions without moving away from the model’s performance-focused character.

Porsche will launch the Cayenne Electric in India tomorrow, offering up to 642 km range, 435 bhp, 1,500 Nm torque, advanced technology, and prices starting at Rs. 1.76 crore

Larger Design

The Cayenne Electric adopts Porsche’s familiar design language while introducing several elements specific to the electric model. At the front, it features Porsche’s signature LED headlamps, while the side profile is dominated by large 21-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV gets a full-width light bar incorporating the Porsche lettering in the centre. The electric Cayenne is also larger than its ICE-powered predecessor, with increased dimensions across the board.

Tech-Focused Interior

The cabin of the Cayenne Electric receives a technology-heavy makeover, featuring dual digital displays and a range of convenience-focused features. Key equipment includes mood modes, a digital key and multi-zone climate control. The interior is designed to combine the premium feel expected from a Porsche SUV with a more contemporary digital interface.

Insane Torque

Performance remains a major focus of the electric Cayenne. The SUV is available with all-wheel drive, with the Turbo version producing up to 1,500 Nm of torque, while the standard model develops 835 Nm. Not only that, but the Cayenne Turbo can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds, while the standard version takes 4.8 seconds. The Turbo produces 435 bhp, compared with 402 bhp for the standard model. Moreover, the electric powertrain can also provide a temporary 174 bhp power boost for up to 10 seconds.

642 km of Claimed Range

Despite its performance credentials, Porsche has also focused on the driving range of the Cayenne Electric. The standard model has a claimed range of up to 642 km, while the Turbo offers up to 623 km on a single charge. The SUV also features up to 600 kW of recuperative braking capability.

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India Prices

Porsche has already revealed pricing for the electric Cayenne in India. The standard model is priced at Rs. 1.76 crore, while the Cayenne Turbo costs Rs. 2.25 crore, both prices being ex-showroom. With its combination of performance, range, technology and Porsche’s premium positioning, the Cayenne Electric will sit alongside the ICE-powered Cayenne in the Indian market. Deliveries are expected to commence soon after its official launch.

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