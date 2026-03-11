Porsche Cayenne Electric S: 5 noteworthy highlights

Porsche’s Cayenne Electric line has grown to cover the middle ground with the recently unveiled Cayenne S Electric. The Porsche Cayenne S Electric bridges the gap between the standard Cayenne Electric and the range-topping Turbo Electric.

The Cayenne S Electric aims to blend sharper performance with everyday usability, while adding subtle styling and richer customisation options. Here are five noteworthy highlights of the balanced variant of the EV SUV:

1. Punchier performance

The Cayenne S Electric adds a clear performance step over the entry-level model. Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivers a strong output (briefly boosted by Launch Control), giving the S Sports-SUV acceleration that shaves nearly a second off the standard car’s 0–100 km/h time, Porsche quotes 3.8 seconds, while capping top speed at 250 km/h.

2. Longer range with a familiar battery

Under the floor sits the same 113 kWh high-voltage battery used across the Cayenne Electric family. Porsche claims a WLTP combined range of up to 653 km for the S, making it the longest-ranging Cayenne in the current line-up on paper.

3. Faster charging

The battery supports ultra-fast DC charging at up to 400 kW on suitable chargers. Porsche says a 10–80 per cent charge can be achieved in under 16 minutes, which is aimed at cutting charging stops during long drives.

4. Track-focused performance features

The Cayenne S Electric can also be equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, which introduces features such as Push-to-Pass, briefly unlocking up to 122 bhp of additional power for 10 seconds. There is also a dedicated Track mode that pre-conditions the battery for maximum output, allowing the electric SUV to maintain consistent performance during high-load driving.

5. Distinctive design and expanded personalisation

Visually, the S variant gets model-specific front and rear sections finished in Volcano Grey Metallic, along with 20-inch Cayenne S Aero wheels. Buyers can also choose from 13 exterior colours and multiple interior configurations. Porsche has also introduced a new Interior Style Package developed by Style Porsche and Exclusive Manufaktur, featuring a two-tone Black and Delgada Green leather interior, colour-matched accents and unique trim details.

In India, the Porsche Cayenne Electric was introduced last year with prices starting at ₹1.76 crore (ex-showroom). The range currently includes the standard model and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric, with deliveries expected to begin in the second half of 2026. While the new S variant has only been unveiled globally for now, it is expected to join the Indian line-up at a later stage, offering buyers another performance-oriented option within the electric Cayenne family.

