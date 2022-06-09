HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Porsche Says Pre Owned Business More Focused On User Experience Than Hard Sales

Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales

Porsche India brand director Manolith Vujicic says its just-launched pre-owned car business is all about  
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 01:44 PM
Porsche delivered its first used car under Porsche Approved on Wednesday.
Porsche delivered its first used car under Porsche Approved on Wednesday.
Porsche delivered its first used car under Porsche Approved on Wednesday.
Porsche delivered its first used car under Porsche Approved on Wednesday.

Porsche India introduced its first-ever pre-owned car service - Porsche Approved - on Wednesday at an event in Kochi. The automaker claims that through this service, it aims to offer the customers a unique experience without doggedly gunning for sheer sales numbers. Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Porsche India brand director Manolith Vujicic, who launched the program, indicated that the sales number of pre-owned Porsche cars at this moment is not the priority. “We want to give the customers a unique experience through the used Porsche cars under Porsche Approved program," he said.

(Also read: Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India)

Vujicic claims that the launch of the Porsche Approved program would offer the automaker a chance to penetrate the Indian market better. He said that customers who want to buy a Porsche car and don't want to wait too long for a new model will be able to take a quicker delivery of their preferred model through the Porsche Approved program.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
 
₹1.5 - 2.1 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl
₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The automaker made its first delivery of a pre-owned Porsche on Wednesday at the Kochi showroom. The car brand under the Volkswagen AG umbrella also said that all the Porsche showrooms across India will act as Porsche Approved dealerships. The automaker has claimed that it is offering both online and offline vehicle buying options to the consumers under its Porsche Approved program. Currently, Porsche is aiming to increase consumer awareness about how to buy its used cars under the newly introduced program using the online finder on the official website, claimed Vujicic.

With the launch of the Porsche Approved, the German sportscar brand has joined the fray of luxury automakers who are selling used cars in India.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche India used car pre-0owned car luxury car sportscar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel
BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel
India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced
India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced
Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales
Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales
Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at ₹11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs
Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at 11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs
Yamaha Motors enters electric vehicle leasing with Zypp Electric
Yamaha Motors enters electric vehicle leasing with Zypp Electric

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city