Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales

Porsche India introduced its first-ever pre-owned car service - Porsche Approved - on Wednesday at an event in Kochi. The automaker claims that through this service, it aims to offer the customers a unique experience without doggedly gunning for sheer sales numbers. Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Porsche India brand director Manolith Vujicic, who launched the program, indicated that the sales number of pre-owned Porsche cars at this moment is not the priority. “We want to give the customers a unique experience through the used Porsche cars under Porsche Approved program," he said.

Vujicic claims that the launch of the Porsche Approved program would offer the automaker a chance to penetrate the Indian market better. He said that customers who want to buy a Porsche car and don't want to wait too long for a new model will be able to take a quicker delivery of their preferred model through the Porsche Approved program.

The automaker made its first delivery of a pre-owned Porsche on Wednesday at the Kochi showroom. The car brand under the Volkswagen AG umbrella also said that all the Porsche showrooms across India will act as Porsche Approved dealerships. The automaker has claimed that it is offering both online and offline vehicle buying options to the consumers under its Porsche Approved program. Currently, Porsche is aiming to increase consumer awareness about how to buy its used cars under the newly introduced program using the online finder on the official website, claimed Vujicic.

With the launch of the Porsche Approved, the German sportscar brand has joined the fray of luxury automakers who are selling used cars in India.

