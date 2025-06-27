Porsche announces monsoon service camp, offering a complimentary inspection

Porsche India has recently announced the start of its annual monsoon service campaign for 2025, offering complimentary vehicle check-ups to customers across the nation. This seasonal initiative is available for a limited period from July 16 to September 30, 2025, and is aimed at optimising vehicle performance and safety during the challenging monsoon months. All inspections will be carried out by certified in-house technicians at authorised Porsche Centres.

While Porsche has not detailed what is included with the inspection, a typical monsoon check-up is designed to assess and prepare cars for wet-weather driving. It includes an evaluation of tyre condition and tread depth to ensure optimal grip on wet surfaces. It also checks brake performance, wiper blades, washer fluid levels, as well as the car’s lighting systems. Technicians may further inspect the underbody for signs of corrosion and ensure that all electrical connections and battery systems are secure and weather-proof.

Tips for driving through heavy rains or waterlogged areas:

Waterlogging and heavy rains during the monsoon season cause an uptick in traffic incidents and vehicle damage. Wet-weather driving poses serious safety risks if the individual and their vehicle are not prepared for the worst-case scenarios. Here are some tips that can help you protect your car and yourself when driving in the monsoon season in India:

Assess and avoid: Waterlogged streets hide a lot of the finer details and it is important to assess what’s coming your way. When driving in such conditions, water may enter the engine, causing a hydrostatic lock. At the same time, it is difficult to notice uncovered drains and ditches hidden beneath the water surface. If possible, it is best to simply avoid the road ahead and take a different route, even if it’s a much longer one.

Steady speed: If you need to cross a waterlogged stretch of the road, do so while maintaining a steady pace by keeping the revs up. Avoid sudden throttle inputs that may cause water to enter the exhaust pipes and air intake.

