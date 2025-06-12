Porsche 963 RSP unveiled as a street-ready hypercar based on Le Mans LMDh racer

Porsche 963 RSP, a one-off road-legal prototype derived from its 963 LMDh endurance race car, has been unveiled globally. Developed to mark 50 years since the Porsche 917 driven by Count Rossi, the 963 RSP is a hybrid between a race machine and a road car.

The 963 RSP carries over much of the design and structure from the LMDh race car, including its carbon-fibre monocoque and aerodynamic profile

While registered for use on public roads—complete with French license plates—the car maintains its race-focused engineering and retains the core of its original competition chassis. It is scheduled to appear at major automotive events including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Monterey Car Week.

Porsche 963 RSP: Design

The 963 RSP carries over much of the design and structure from the LMDh race car, including its carbon-fibre monocoque and aerodynamic profile. To comply with road regulations, certain modifications were made, such as closing off the wheel well vents and raising the ride height. Turn signals, number plate mounts, and other legally required elements were added.

Also Read : Porsche adjusts electrification strategy with job cuts and lower sales targets

The car runs on Michelin rain-spec tyres mounted on 18-inch OZ Racing wheels. These changes were aimed at ensuring legal compliance while keeping the car visually and functionally close to its racing counterpart.

Porsche 963 RSP: Cabin

The cabin is kept minimalist and performance-focused. The only FIA-approved racing seat, equipped with a six-point harness, is available. Alcantara and leather are selectively utilized, and the only concessions to day-to-day useability are on the steering wheel with leather grips and a 3D-printed cup holder that can be installed or removed.

Standard comfort or convenience features found in production road cars are largely absent. The startup process still requires a technician and a laptop, reflecting the vehicle’s original motorsport purpose.

Also Read : Porsche 911 Spirit 70 unveiled at Shanghai Auto Show as homage to the '70s era

Porsche 963 RSP: Specifications

Underneath the bodywork, the 963 RSP is powered by a 4.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, originally developed for the 918 Spyder. This is paired with an 800-volt hybrid system that includes a Bosch motor and Fortescue Zero battery. Power is delivered through a 7-speed Xtrac sequential gearbox. While Porsche has not released detailed performance figures, the setup is designed for high output and rapid throttle response, consistent with the car’s racing origins. Suspension tuning has been tweaked for road driving, but the mechanical setup is similar to the track model.

The 963 RSP won't see series production. It remains a singular car aimed at proving the crossover between racing and road applicability of technology, as well as a historical nod within the endurance racing heritage of Porsche.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: