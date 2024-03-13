Porsche 911: the iconic sports car to get hybrid tech soon. Check details

In the realm of high-performance sports cars, the Porsche 911 has long been revered as a benchmark of excellence. Now, as the automotive landscape undergoes a seismic shift towards electrification, Porsche is poised to redefine the future of the 911 with the introduction of its first-ever hybrid model, set to be unveiled by June or July 2024.

Porsche verified the revelation in its 2023 Annual and Sustainability Report. Probably code-named "992.2" within the company, the partially electrified car will be a new addition to the redesigned 911 series. Interestingly, Porsche suggests that there may be more than one hybrid variant, stating that the hardware will be used in "selected derivatives of the 911 model line."

Drawing inspiration from Porsche's storied racing heritage, the 911 hybrid is set to utilise technology derived from Le Mans race cars. Instead of a conventional plug-in hybrid setup, the 911 hybrid will harness the engine's power and energy recuperated during braking to charge its high-voltage battery. This innovative approach not only improves efficiency but also enhances the car's agility and responsiveness, ensuring that the 911 hybrid remains true to its performance pedigree.

Under the hood, the 911 hybrid is expected to feature a potent combination of power sources. Reports suggest that a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder petrol engine will drive the rear wheels, while an electric motor will power the front wheels. This hybrid system is rumored to produce a combined output of 477 bhp and 645Nm of torque, with a more powerful 528 bhp variant also in the works, offering drivers a range of performance options to suit their preferences.

Despite its hybrid nature, the 911 hybrid is not simply a compromise for efficiency's sake. Porsche will position it as an "ultra-sporty hybrid – as seen in racing – for selected derivatives of the 911 model line," indicating that this new variant will offer a level of performance and driving excitement that is truly unique in its class.

In addition to the hybrid variant, Porsche is also planning a facelift for the rest of the 911 range, including updated styling and new technology.

