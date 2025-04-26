Porsche 911 Spirit 70 unveiled at Shanghai Auto Show as homage to the '70s era

Porsche unveiled the 911 Spirit 70, a special-edition convertible that draws heavily from the design language of the 1970s and early 1980s at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show. Limited to 1,500 units, the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is part of the carmaker's ongoing Heritage Design strategy which revisits key eras in the brand’s history through limited production vehicles.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70: Powertrain

The 911 Spirit 70 is based on the current 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet but features a new performance hybrid setup. The car is powered by a 3.6-litre boxer engine, integrated with an eTurbo, electric motor in the PDK transmission, and a high-voltage system. Combined, the drivetrain produces 534 bhp and 610 Nm of torque.

While the technical package reflects Porsche’s latest hybrid development, the car’s appearance focuses on revisiting the past.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70: Exclusive paint and detailing

One of the key visual features of the Spirit 70 is its Olive Neo paintwork—a custom dark green created for this model. Accents in Bronzite, a grey-gold tone, are applied to the front and rear sections and the ‘Fuchs’-inspired Sport Classic wheels. The black soft top and matching windscreen frame add visual contrast.

At the back of the car, there's Porsche and 911 Spirit 70 badging in a gold metallic finish.

Three black silk-gloss stripes run along the bonnet and roof—details inspired by 1970s safety stickers once used to make sports cars more visible at high speeds. The side graphics include Porsche lettering and a black roundel for an optional individual number, referencing Porsche’s racing heritage.

The Porsche crest on the bonnet is nearly identical to the version from 1963. Additional period-inspired features include gold-coloured badges, “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur" branding and a Heritage badge on the rear grille, which nods to the one seen on the Porsche 356.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70: Interior and features

Inside, the car continues the retro theme with the Pasha fabric pattern in black and Olive Neo. This graphic checkerboard motif was used by Porsche in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In the Spirit 70, the pattern is applied to the seat centres, door inserts, glove compartment and reversible boot mat. An optional interior pack extends the pattern to the dashboard trim and seat backs.

The cabin is trimmed in basalt black club leather with matching stitching in Olive Neo. The instrumentation reflects the vintage theme as well: the 12.65-inch display uses white pointers, green digits and a retro-style rev counter layout, referencing early Porsche dashboards. The Sport Chrono stopwatch also follows this colour scheme.

