Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spotted undisguised, turbo-hybrid powertrain likely

The upcoming facelift of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has been spotted testing without camouflage at the Nurburgring. While the exterior remains largely unchanged, new details suggest the focus might mostly be on performance upgrades rather than design.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Fascia remains similar

At first glance, the front section of the test car appears almost identical to the current model. Only a small revision to the front bumper sets it apart. Most visual updates are concentrated at the rear, where aerodynamic elements have been revised.

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Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Performance changes

The GT3 RS has traditionally used a naturally aspirated engine, distinguishing it from the more extreme GT2 RS. However, this could change with the facelift. The updated model is expected to adopt a turbocharged setup, potentially combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system to meet stricter Euro 7 emission norms.

Porsche has already introduced similar technology in the 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, which uses a 3.6-litre flat-six engine producing 533bhp and 570Nm. It accelerates from 0–100 kmph in three seconds and has a top speed of 312 kmph. A comparable configuration could be adapted for the GT3 RS.

Despite limited cosmetic updates, the expected mechanical overhaul could redefine the GT3 RS. The introduction of forced induction would mark a major departure from its high-revving, naturally aspirated identity.

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At the same time, the next-generation GT2 RS is also under development and is expected to use a 4.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 1,000bhp, positioning it at the top of the performance hierarchy.

The rear of the facelifted GT3 RS features additional fins and revised airflow elements, hinting at improved cooling.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Rear design updates

The rear now features four fins on each side, compared to three on the outgoing version. While this may seem like a minor styling change, it is paired with an added air chamber beneath the taillight bar. Together, these updates point towards improvements in thermal management, often associated with higher-performance or turbocharged engines.

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