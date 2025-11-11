Porsche 911 GT3 ‘Ocelot’ debuts under ‘Icons of Latin America’ series

Porsche Latin America has unveiled the 911 GT3 “Ocelot", the first model in its new Icons of Latin America series. The bespoke project, developed under the Sonderwunsch programme, pays tribute to Colombia’s Amazon rainforest and the native ocelot while marking Porsche Latin America’s 25th anniversary and 30 years of its Colombian importer, Autoelite.

The Icons of Latin America initiative is designed to celebrate the region’s cultural and natural heritage through specially commissioned vehicles. Each model will be individually configured to reflect a specific country’s identity, crafted by Sonderwunsch experts in collaboration with local Porsche partners.

The Ocelot edition sets the tone for the series, blending Porsche’s design precision with regional symbolism rather than focusing on mechanical changes or performance upgrades.

Porsche 911 GT3 ‘Ocelot’: Exterior

Specification Details Model 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring “Ocelot” Theme Colombian Amazon rainforest and ocelot Exterior Finish Paint-to-Sample Forest Green Metallic (Code 2B4) Accent Colour Centenaire Silver Wheels 20/21-inch forged aluminium, Forest Green with silver highlights Interior Trim Cohiba Brown leather with Truffle Brown and Crema stitching Seat Centres Pepita fabric in Truffle Brown, Black and Cream White Special Elements Ocelot-embossed headrests, anniversary door sills

The Forest Green Metallic body references the rainforest’s layered canopy, while Centenaire Silver detailing recalls the chrome highlights of early 911s. The silver finish extends across door handles, mirror housings, spoiler trim and Porsche badging, creating a deliberate link between heritage and modernity.

Porsche 911 GT3 ‘Ocelot’: Interior

Inside, the design transitions from the forest to its most famous predator. The Cohiba Brown leather and Pepita-pattern seat inserts recreate the ocelot’s colour palette and markings. The headrests carry an embossed ocelot silhouette, inspired by Colombia’s wildlife-crossing signs, underscoring the theme of coexistence between nature and mobility.

The interior of the Porsche 911 GT3 Ocelot gets a mature look.

Badging on the B-pillars merges the Porsche Latin America logo with the script “Iconos de Latinoamérica." There are illuminated sills with dual inscriptions, “30 Años de Autoelite" on the driver’s side and “25 Años de Porsche Latin America" on the passenger’s side, marking both anniversaries.

Symbol of a regional vision

The Ocelot represents more than a design exercise; it signals Porsche’s broader intent to connect its cars to regional culture. Future Icons of Latin America projects are expected to spotlight other nations through similar country-specific interpretations.

While the 911 GT3 “Ocelot" remains a one-off, it anchors Porsche Latin America’s anniversary celebrations with a design narrative rooted in local identity and the region’s natural heritage.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: