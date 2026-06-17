Porsche 911 GT3 Earl’s Court 51 Edition launched in UK, limited to 51 units

German automaker Porsche has launched a special limited-run edition of the 911 GT3 Earl’s Court Edition in the UK market. Additionally, this particular model will have only 51 units, making it an extremely rare car. Additionally, the limited-run model pays tribute to the marque's debut at the 1951 Earl's Court Motor Show, where the first Porsche 356 coupes were showcased to British audiences.

Porsche has unveiled the limited-run 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition in the UK to celebrate 75 years in Britain. Based on the GT3 Touring, only 51 units will be produced, featuring unique styling and heritage-inspired details

The ‘51’ designation refers to the year Porsche first appeared at the London motor show while also denoting the production run, with 51 examples set to be built worldwide.

Porsche 911 GT3 Earl’s Court 51 Edition: Highlights

Based on the latest 992.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, the special edition was inspired by one of the original Porsche 356 coupes displayed at Earls Court. The model features an exclusive Earls Court Green metallic exterior finish paired with a bespoke two-tone cabin trimmed in leather and corduroy.

Developed by Porsche Cars Great Britain in collaboration with Porsche Sonderwunsch in Stuttgart, the GT3 Earl’s Court 51 Edition is priced from £251,951 (approximately ₹2.76 crore). Porsche selected the GT3 Touring as the foundation for the special edition rather than higher-profile variants such as the Turbo or RS, since the German automaker wanted to keep the commemorative model elegant, similar to the classic 356’s styling. Exterior enhancements include a silver bonnet stripe, silver-finished mirror caps, silver door handles, bespoke two-tone green-and-silver alloy wheels, and exclusive Earl’s Court 51 badging, among others.

The Porsche 911 GT3 Earl’s Court 51 Edition Adaptive boasts sports seats upholstered in a combination of leather and corduroy, with beige surfaces and contrasting green piping. In addition, special Earl’s Court branding has been added to the headrests, dashboard, and door sills, while wood trim elements provide an added touch of classic luxury. Similar to the original 356 coupe, the GT3 Touring-based model retains the 2+2 seating layout.

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Porsche 911 GT3 Earl’s Court 51 Edition: Engine and Transmission

The Porsche 911 GT3 Earl’s Court 51 Edition is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L flat-six engine producing 507 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. This model will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as an option, making it one of the defining features of this limited-run special edition car. Moreover, the car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 312 kmph.

Furthermore, the Porsche 911 GT3 Earl’s Court 51 Edition will make its public debut at Porsche’s Sunstede festival at Silverstone, where it will be displayed alongside a restored 1951 Porsche 356 coupe.

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