Porsche 911 Flachbau RS debuts with 935-inspired design and track-focused aero

Porsche has introduced a unique 911 Flachbau RS at the 2026 Monterey Car Week, reworking a 991.2-generation 911 GT2 RS with design and aerodynamic elements inspired by the 1978 Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby Dick’. The car was created through Porsche’s Sonderwunsch customisation programme and uses the GT2 RS with the Weissach Package as its base.

The project focuses heavily on recreating the visual character of the famous racing car while retaining the mechanical foundation of the modern GT2 RS. Its body combines a newly developed Grand Prix White paint finish with matt black surfaces and exposed carbon fibre.

Flachbau body gets modern treatment

The most obvious change is the revised front-end design, which adopts the low, wide profile associated with the original Flachbau racing shape. Porsche has reshaped the front wings and added slatted openings to release air from the wheel arches and lower pressure around them.

These alterations also required Porsche to modify the fuel filler flap and its mechanism. The front bumper has been redesigned as well, with black flaps from Manthey added to the front-end package.

The familiar round headlights have also been removed. In their place is a vertically arranged lighting system with three LED elements serving the high beam, low beam and daytime running lights. Porsche says the high- and low-beam units are each less than four centimetres tall, while the daytime running lights measure under two centimetres.

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Inspired by the ‘Moby Dick’

The exterior theme draws directly from the Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby Dick’. The U-shaped element at the front and the contrast between white and black are intended to evoke the racing car’s Martini-era appearance.

Grand Prix White, first offered on the 911 in 1974, was selected as the main exterior colour. Porsche developed the finish specifically for this project, using a historic Grand Prix White 911 from its own collection as a reference.

The bonnet and roof receive an inverted stripe design compared with the standard GT2 RS. Exposed carbon fibre is used for the centre stripe and the U-shaped front section, while the rear-wheel aerodiscs are painted white and the brake callipers are black.

Porsche 911 Flachbau RS features a raised adjustable rear wing, carbon-fibre aerodiscs and 935-inspired styling at the rear.

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Aero work targets the track

Porsche has also made substantial aerodynamic changes. The car features a revised front splitter, Manthey’s underbody package and a rear diffuser. Carbon-fibre aerodiscs at the rear are intended to cut drag.

The rear wing sits on S-shaped supports inspired by the 911 GT3 R Rennsport (992) and is positioned roughly five centimetres higher than on the donor GT2 RS. It can be manually set to three positions for different track conditions.

According to Porsche, rear-axle downforce is two to three per cent higher than a GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Kit when comparable wing settings are used. In the highest-downforce setting, the car produces 554 kg of rear-axle downforce at 340 km/h. The wing adjustment mechanism and its position markings are protected by patents.

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