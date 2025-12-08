Porsche pays tribute to Taiwan’s beauty with one-off 911 Carrera T Formosa

Exotic carmakers love bringing out one-off models to capitalise on exclusivity and drive financial value by offering their ultra-affluent clients unparalleled status symbols. Other times, these cars exist as means of paying homage to certain occasions, places, milestones, individuals… the list goes on. Porsche’s Sonderwunsch programme exists for this purpose of making bespoke models and has revealed a new one aimed as a tribute to Taiwan’s natural landscapes. Dubbed ‘Formosa’, this is a one-off Porsche 911 Carrera T with a design philosophy that Stuttgart claims is “deeply rooted in the island’s scenery."

This ultra-exclusive 911 was named after “Ilha Formosa" or ‘Beautiful Island’, a title bestowed upon Taiwan by Portuguese sailors in the 16th century. To evoke the very essence that captivated these sailors many moons ago, Porsche Taiwan commissioned the Sondurwunsch department and came up with a unique specification to capture the hearts of car and nature lovers alike.

A one-off born from an island's legacy

The 911 Carrera T Formosa wears Ipanema Blue Metallic to mirror the surrounding oceans, paired with Suzuka Grey accents inspired by the country’s stone formations

To this effect, the 911 Carrera T Formosa wears Porsche’s Paint to Sample Ipanema Blue Metallic, meant to symbolise the waters of the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea that surround Taiwan. This is contrasted with Suzuka Grey Metallic details on the rear lettering, window trim, and engine lid slats to represent the rugged stone formations on the island country’s eastern coast.

The Formosa carries exclusive black HD-Matrix Design LED headlights and Exclusive Design taillights for a sportier look. It rides on 20-/21-inch RS Spyder wheels finished in Suzuka Grey Metallic with Vanadium Grey Metallic for the inner rims.

Nature-derived interior detailing

Inside, the Paldao wood trim, dual-tone leather upholstery and the unique Formosa chequered pattern create a cabin rooted in Taiwan’s lush greenery

The theme continues as you step inside the Paldao wood-trimmed cabin that is aimed at evoking Taiwan’s lush greenery. Occupants are treated with full bucket seats upholstered in dual-tone Truffle Brown and Black leather, with Night Green contrast stitching. The main attraction here is the Formosa chequered pattern in Night Green, Black and Cream White, adorning the seat inserts and the leather-lined frunk.

The 911 Carrera T comes with illuminated door sill guards, which here read “Formosa x Sonderwunsch". The headrests are embossed with a “Formosa" logo that blends the coupe’s silhouette with mountain and ocean motifs.

Unfiltered flat-six performance

Power on the 911 Carrera T Formosa continues to come from the pure 3.0-litre flat-six with a 6-speed manual

The Porsche 911 Carrera T Formosa remains what the purists dream of when they think of a 911. It continues to carry the 3.0-litre flat-six engine devoid of electrification and paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox for raw driving feel. With this, the car makes 388 bhp and 421 Nm of torque, reaching 100 kmph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds before topping out at 295 kmph.

