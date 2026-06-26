Porsche 911-based GT4 R unveiled ahead of 2027 race debut

German automaker Porsche has revealed the new 911 GT4 R ahead of its 2027 race debut. It is the first time that the German automaker has brought the 911 platform to the GT4 racing category. The GT4 racing cars from Porsche have been based on the Cayman till now. The GT4-spec 911 boasts a bigger engine, wider track and better electronics than the Porsche Cayman that were employed in the GT4 racing category.

What is the Porsche 911 GT4 R built for?

The Porsche 911 GT4 R is not a road car, but rather a track machine which is built specifically for customer motorsport teams. The teams participating in the competition purchase the car and race it in the GT4 championship races held across the world. However, the 911 is special since the cars that used to participate in the GT4 racing category were based on the 718 Cayman. Additionally, the 911 GT4 R is based on the 911 GT3 RS, which is one of the fastest 911 cars to be produced by Porsche.

Some panels and body parts of the Porsche 911 GT4 R are made from natural carbon fibre-reinforced plastic with epoxy resin, keeping the car light and the body weight down, which has to be within a certain limit.

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus Performante facelift teased ahead of July 1 debut, will get plug-in hybrid power

Porsche 911 GT4 R: Specs

The Porsche 911 GT 4 is powered by a 4.0L six-cylinder boxer engine producing a peak power output of 513 bhp and 470 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. While it is the same engine used for the 911 Cup racing car, there is a system put in place in GT4 racing which ensures no car is too dominant, keeping healthy competition in the category. This is called Balance of Performance, and the 911 GT4 R is fitted with air restrictors of 53.7 mm, which can bring the power output down to 424 bhp.

Additionally, the car is equipped with a four-disc racing clutch, allowing faster gear shifts. The suspension employs dual adjustable dampers and three selectable spring rates. Not only that, but the rear wing can be adjusted manually to eleven different positions, allowing for optimal downforce, which is essential for attaining the top speed.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: