Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT to soon launch in India 

Porsche India is gearing up to roll out two new high-performance models, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT, soon in the country. The sports car maker informed about the new plans during its quarterly sales results announcement. Also, both the new models have already appeared online on the company's India website.

Both the track-oriented cars feature unique (GT4 RS and Turbo GT) badges and have been positioned as the top-of-the-line models. These come kitted with all the bells and whistles that one can ask for in a high-performance track-biased car.

At the heart of the souped-up 718 Cayman GT4 RS sits the 911 GT3 Cup derived 3,996cc, flat-six cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that has been rated to deliver 493bhp and 450Nm. The engine is capable of revving all the way up to 9,000 rpm and comes married to a new seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine propels the car across the 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, while the 0-200 kmph is attained in just 10.9 seconds.

The Cayenne Turbo GT, on the other hand, is a Lamborghini Urus rival which is the fastest Cayenne model to date. It sources power from a modified 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill that has been rated to deliver 632bhp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. It is capable of going from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds and achieving a quarter-mile sprint in 11.9 seconds.

Both high-performance models by Porsche are likely to arrive as CBU units in India. They will also get the same features as the international-spec 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT.

