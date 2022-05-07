HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 Rs And Cayenne Turbo Gt To Soon Launch In India

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT to soon launch in India 

Porsche India is gearing up to roll out two new high-performance models, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT, soon in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 May 2022, 04:29 PM
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche India is gearing up to roll out two new high-performance models, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT, soon in the country. The sports car maker informed about the new plans during its quarterly sales results announcement. Also, both the new models have already appeared online on the company's India website. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 8 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 8 Series
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.3 kmpl
₹1.3Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.35Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
₹1.5Crore*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.53Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers

Both the track-oriented cars feature unique (GT4 RS and Turbo GT) badges and have been positioned as the top-of-the-line models. These come kitted with all the bells and whistles that one can ask for in a high-performance track-biased car. 

At the heart of the souped-up 718 Cayman GT4 RS sits the 911 GT3 Cup derived 3,996cc, flat-six cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that has been rated to deliver 493bhp and 450Nm. The engine is capable of revving all the way up to 9,000 rpm and comes married to a new seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine propels the car across the 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, while the 0-200 kmph is attained in just 10.9 seconds. 

(Also Read: Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record for doing 69 consecutive donuts)

The Cayenne Turbo GT, on the other hand, is a Lamborghini Urus rival which is the fastest Cayenne model to date. It sources power from a modified 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill that has been rated to deliver 632bhp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. It is capable of going from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds and achieving a quarter-mile sprint in 11.9 seconds.

Both high-performance models by Porsche are likely to arrive as CBU units in India. They will also get the same features as the international-spec 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT.

First Published Date: 07 May 2022, 04:26 PM IST
TAGS: Cayenne Turbo GT Porsche Porsche 718 Cayman 718 Cayman
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Number of EVs in India will touch 3 crores in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari
Number of EVs in India will touch 3 crores in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari
2022 KTM RC390 launched in India at ₹3.14 lakh
2022 KTM RC390 launched in India at 3.14 lakh
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here
BMW says large screen displays may get extinct one day
BMW says large screen displays may get extinct one day
2022 Tata Nexon EV Max: All new features discussed in detail
2022 Tata Nexon EV Max: All new features discussed in detail

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city