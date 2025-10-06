Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman to return as hybrid and electric sports cars: Report

October marks a bittersweet moment for purists, production of the current-generation Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman officially comes to an end. For most carmakers, this would be a straightforward transition to an all-electric successor, but Porsche has a knack for doing things differently.

Initially, the Stuttgart brand had announced a clean break: the next 718 would be an electric-only affair. But somewhere between regulation, technology, and Porsche’s own philosophy of performance purity, the plan shifted gears. The upcoming Boxster and Cayman will now exist in two worlds, one powered by electrons, the other still breathing fire.

Combustion stays, but with a modern twist

According to Autocar, the next-generation 718 won’t just cling to internal combustion for nostalgia’s sake. The new ICE variants will likely adopt a hybrid setup derived from the latest 911 GTS T-Hybrid system. This isn’t about chasing efficiency headlines, it’s about preserving the Porsche feel while future-proofing it for stricter emissions norms and development economics.

The 3.6-litre flat-six that powers the 911 GTS serves as the starting point. Slightly shorter and more compact than the older non-electrified engines, it’s reportedly the perfect fit for Porsche’s mid-engined sports cars. This hybrid infusion is expected to deliver a familiar yet evolved driving experience, responsive, mechanical, and deeply analog, but with a touch of electrified precision.

Farewell to the four-cylinder

The current turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot, once Porsche’s ticket to meeting emissions goals, seems destined for retirement. Meeting Euro 7 regulations would require extensive re-engineering, and Porsche doesn’t appear interested. In fact, future 718s are likely to be six-cylinder-only, reflecting the brand’s decision to position combustion variants as the “top-tier" offerings.

Electric ambitions still alive

The hybrid 718s might be taking their time, but Porsche’s EV plans haven’t stalled. The all-electric Boxster and Cayman remain firmly on the roadmap, built on a platform shared with Audi’s upcoming Concept C-based sports car. A report by Motor1 stated - Daniel Schuster, Audi’s Spokesperson for Technical Development confirmed that the shared architecture will be exclusive to electric powertrains, a clear demarcation between Porsche’s emotional ICE-hybrids and Audi’s clean-sheet EV approach.

With production of the outgoing models ending this month, there’s a gap looming in Porsche’s lineup. The hybrid successors aren’t expected until near the end of the decade, likely wearing familiar but more exclusive nameplates such as Boxster Spyder RS or Cayman GT4 RS.

