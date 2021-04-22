Polestar 1 Special Edition in Gold paint will grab your attention instantly

Polestar 1 has received a limited-numbered special edition model that comes in Matte Gold paint scheme in China. With the production scheduled to commence later in 2021, only 25 units of the Polestar 1 special edition will be built.

The car gets its exterior painted in matte gold, including the badges, brake calipers. The colour contrasts well with the glossy black front grille and other parts of the lower front profile. It gets large black wheels that go well with the body colour.

Not only exterior, but the special edition of Polestar 1 has also received the matte gold colour treatment inside the cabin. The seatbelts come wearing the same colour, while the seats and upholsteries get the same coloured stitching. While these are the design elements that make the Polestar 1 special edition distinctive, there are no other significant updates.

Speaking about the powertrain, the Polestar 1 gets a 2.0-litre supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine with dual electric motors. This powertrain churns out 619 hp of power output. The coupe is capable to reach 100 kmph from a standstill in 4.2 seconds. The car is also capable of running a significant distance in full electric mode.

Meanwhile, the automaker is developing the Polestar 2 sedan that will target the Tesla Model 3 being a fully electric premium sedan. The Polestar 2 will be available in both single and dual electric motor options.