Planning to get the 2024 Honda Amaze? Here are five key highlights you should know

The 2024 Honda Amaze has been launched at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.00 lakh and it brings a revamped design with modern features such as the segment-first ADAS suite. The compact sedan is available for bookings, with Honda having announced deliveries to start with immediate effect. With the third generation of the Amaze, the Japanese carmaker aims to rejuvenate its rivalry against the likes of the Tata Tigor , the Hyundai Aura , and the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire . If you are interested in purchasing the new Honda Amaze, here are the five key highlights that you should be aware of:

1 2024 Honda Amaze: Variants and pricing The new Honda Amaze will be available in three trim levels, beginning with the V trim. The other models, dubbed VX and ZX, get Honda sensing features. With this, the car is offered in six different variants: V 1.2 Petrol MT, VX 1.2 Petrol MT, V 1.2 Petrol CVT, and ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT. The base Amaze model costs ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission and ₹9.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT. The VX with the manual costs ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the ZX with the same starts at ₹9.70 lakh. The ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT is the top-spec Amaze and costs ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 2024 Honda Amaze: Design The 2024 Amaze gets a revamped design that borrows styling cues from the Honda Elevate SUV. It features LED projector headlamps and DRLs up front and wing-shaped LED taillights. The car comes with a newly designed front grille that is sharper and features a honeycomb-like pattern. It rides on redesigned 15-inch diamond-cut alloys and is available in six colour options: Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.

3 2024 Honda Amaze: Interior and tech The cabin features bucket seats in the front row and four different upholstery options. With the third-generation upgrade, the Honda Amaze has a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. This is the same unit included in the Honda Elevate V and VX versions. The driver also receives a new 7-inch semi-digital cluster. The second row is treated with rear AC vents on the front centre armrest, and the AC blower motor has been improved with a new 2.5 HEPA filter. Other incorporated features and interior elements include a wireless charging compartment, fully automatic climate control, and a rear center armrest with cupholders. However, unlike the Dzire, the Amaze 2024 does not have an electronic sunroof.

5 2024 Honda Amaze: Safety features The 2024 Honda Amaze has more than 28 active and passive safety features, including the camera-based Honda Sensing ADAS package. The new Amaze is the first in the Indian compact sedan market to include ADAS features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. This makes the 2024 Amaze one of the most affordable vehicles with an ADAS suite. The car further boasts six airbags, VSA, and hill start assist.

