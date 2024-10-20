Planning to buy Toyota Innova Hycross? You may have to wait this long

The Toyota Innova Hycross has been one of the most -in-demand premium MPVs in India since its launch in the country. Owing to the high demand, the MPV commands a long waiting period, irrespective of the variant chosen. However, in the recent past, the Japanese car manufacturer has streamlined the supply chain of the Innova Hycross, which in turn has brought down the waiting time of the MPV.

As of October 2024, the Toyota Innova Hycross comes commanding a waiting period of up to 35 weeks, which is applicable to the hybrid variants of the MPV/ Similarly, the consumers buying the petrol-only variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross, will have to wait for a period of up to 26 weeks from the date of booking. Interestingly, this comes as a second reduction in the waiting period of Toyota Innova Hycross in 2024 as the auto manufacturer reduced the waiting time in August 2024 as well from 56 weeks.

The Toyota Innova Crysta comes as a widely popular MPV in India and the Innova Hycross is a more premium-looking iteration of that. Priced between ₹19.77 lakh and ₹30.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV is available in seven different exterior colours, which are - Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, and Avant Garde Bronze Metallic. Available in both seven and eight-seater options, this premium MPV is available in six variants in India.

Powering the Toyota Innova Hycross is a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine under the hood. The hybrid variant of the Innova Hycross gets energy from the same 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with an electric motor. The MPV gets transmission options like an e-CVT and a CVT unit.

