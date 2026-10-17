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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Planning To Buy Toyota Glanza Facelift? Variant Wise Prices And Features Explained

Planning to buy Toyota Glanza facelift? Variant-wise prices and features explained

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 17 Oct 2026, 06:06 am
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Toyota Glanza facelift has been launched at a price range of 6.99 lakh and 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Glanza facelift comes on the heels of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, carrying its distinct styling tweaks and similar features.
Toyota Glanza
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₹9,200/ month
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Toyota Glanza facelift was launched in India just a few days ago. Launched at a price ranging between 6.99 lakh and 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Glanza facelift comes on the heels of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, the premium hatchback on which it is based. The new Glanza continues the same silhouette as the pre-facelift model, but it comes with a significantly updated front profile, new features and a new engine as well. The revised Glanza continues to compete with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.

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If you are planning to buy the Toyota Glanza, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you detailing the variant-wise pricing and features of the premium hatchback.

Toyota Glanza facelift: Variant-wise price list

The Glanza facelift is priced between 6.99 lakh and 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The premium hatchbacks are available across variants: E, S, G, V, V(O).

Toyota Glanza: Variant-wise price list
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
E MT Petrol 6.99 lakh
S MT Petrol 7.71 lakh
S AMT Petrol 8.31 lakh
G MT Petrol 8.73 lakh
S MT CNG 8.76 lakh
S AMT CNG 9.31 lakh
G AMT Petrol 9.33 lakh
G MT CNG 9.68 lakh
V MT Petrol 9.99 lakh
G AMT CNG 10.23 lakh
V(O) MT 10.49 lakh
V AMT 10.59 lakh
V(O) AMT 10.98 lakh

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The car is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG engine options, which come with manual and AMT unit choices.

Toyota Glanza: Variant-wise features

Toyota Glanza facelift: Variant-wise key features
ESGVV (O)
  • Projector halogen lights
  • Headlamp on warning buzzer
  • LED tail light
  • Keyless entry
  • Dual-tone interior
  • Tilt-adjustable steering
  • Fabric upholstery
  • Manual ORVMs
  • Manual auto-dimming IRVM
  • Rear defogger
  • All 4 power windows
  • 60:40 split-folding seats
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • 185/65 15-inch tyre with steel rims
  • ABS with EBD
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Hill Hold Control
  • Speed-sensing door lock
  • Speed alert
  • Engine immobiliser
  • 6 airbags
  • Seatbelt pre-tensioners and reminders
  • Emergency stop signal (ESS)
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured ORVMs
  • 7.0-inch infotainment
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Rear AC vents
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Type-A and Type-C USB ports
  • Full-LED light setup
  • Automatic headlights
  • 4.2-inch instrument cluster
  • 9.0-inch infotainment
  • Voice assistant
  • App connectivity
  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Auto AC
  • ARKAMYS sound system
  • Cruise control
  • Vanity mirror and sunglass holder
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • Level 2 ADAS

* From S trim onwards, the features are available over and above the ones available in lower variants.

The Toyota Glanza's top-end trim gets the Level 2 ADAS suite. The standard safety equipment is available across all trims. Only the TPMS is available from the S trim onwards.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2026, 06:06 am IST
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