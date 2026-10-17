Planning to buy Toyota Glanza facelift? Variant-wise prices and features explained

Toyota Glanza facelift was launched in India just a few days ago. Launched at a price ranging between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Glanza facelift comes on the heels of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, the premium hatchback on which it is based. The new Glanza continues the same silhouette as the pre-facelift model, but it comes with a significantly updated front profile, new features and a new engine as well. The revised Glanza continues to compete with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 , and Tata Altroz.

Toyota Glanza facelift has been launched at a price range of ₹ 6.99 lakh and ₹ 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the Toyota Glanza, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you detailing the variant-wise pricing and features of the premium hatchback.

Toyota Glanza facelift: Variant-wise price list

The Glanza facelift is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The premium hatchbacks are available across variants: E, S, G, V, V(O).

Toyota Glanza: Variant-wise price list Variant Price (ex-showroom) E MT Petrol ₹ 6.99 lakh S MT Petrol ₹ 7.71 lakh S AMT Petrol ₹ 8.31 lakh G MT Petrol ₹ 8.73 lakh S MT CNG ₹ 8.76 lakh S AMT CNG ₹ 9.31 lakh G AMT Petrol ₹ 9.33 lakh G MT CNG ₹ 9.68 lakh V MT Petrol ₹ 9.99 lakh G AMT CNG ₹ 10.23 lakh V(O) MT ₹ 10.49 lakh V AMT ₹ 10.59 lakh V(O) AMT ₹ 10.98 lakh

The car is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG engine options, which come with manual and AMT unit choices.

Toyota Glanza: Variant-wise features

Toyota Glanza facelift: Variant-wise key features E S G V V (O) Projector halogen lights

Headlamp on warning buzzer

LED tail light

Keyless entry

Dual-tone interior

Tilt-adjustable steering

Fabric upholstery

Manual ORVMs

Manual auto-dimming IRVM

Rear defogger

All 4 power windows

60:40 split-folding seats

Shark-fin antenna

185/65 15-inch tyre with steel rims

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill Hold Control

Speed-sensing door lock

Speed alert

Engine immobiliser

6 airbags

Seatbelt pre-tensioners and reminders

Emergency stop signal (ESS) Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured ORVMs

7.0-inch infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Type-A and Type-C USB ports Full-LED light setup

Automatic headlights

4.2-inch instrument cluster

9.0-inch infotainment

Voice assistant

App connectivity

Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

Height-adjustable driver seat

Auto AC

ARKAMYS sound system Cruise control

Vanity mirror and sunglass holder

Leatherette upholstery Level 2 ADAS * From S trim onwards, the features are available over and above the ones available in lower variants.

The Toyota Glanza's top-end trim gets the Level 2 ADAS suite. The standard safety equipment is available across all trims. Only the TPMS is available from the S trim onwards.

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