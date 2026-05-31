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Planning to buy the Honda City facelift? 5 things to know before putting down your money

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 31 May 2026, 12:04 pm
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  • From pricing and powertrains to safety features and cabin upgrades, the Honda City facelift brings several notable changes. We break down the five biggest highlights.

2026 Honda City
Honda has updated the City sedan with revised styling, a larger touchscreen, improved comfort features and an expanded ADAS package. Here's what prospective buyers need to know.
2026 Honda City
Honda has updated the City sedan with revised styling, a larger touchscreen, improved comfort features and an expanded ADAS package. Here's what prospective buyers need to know.
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The Honda City has remained a household name in India for nearly three decades, and the latest facelift aims to renew its appeal within the mid-size sedan space on our shores. This marks the second mid-cycle update for the fifth-gen City, bringing revised styling, new technology, improved comfort features, and a stronger safety package. If you are planning to buy the updated sedan, here are five things worth knowing before making a decision.

1. Pricing

2026 Honda City
The City facelift is listed from an introductory price tag of 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom, retaining its old starting price
2026 Honda City
The City facelift is listed from an introductory price tag of 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom, retaining its old starting price

Honda has launched the City facelift at an introductory starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant. The range-topping e:HEV strong-hybrid variant is priced at 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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With this, Honda retains the same introductory entry price as the outgoing model despite introducing several design, feature, and safety upgrades across the lineup.

2. Pure-ICE and strong-hybrid powertrains

2026 Honda City
The car continues to be available with either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre strong hybrid unit running on the Atkinson cycle
2026 Honda City
The car continues to be available with either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre strong hybrid unit running on the Atkinson cycle

The Honda City facelift continues to be available with two distinct powertrain options. The standard model retains the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed CVT.

For those looking for better fuel efficiency and stronger torque, Honda also offers a 1.5-litre self-charging strong hybrid engine running on the Atkinson cycle. This setup develops 124.48 bhp and 253 Nm of torque and comes paired with an e-CVT transmission. The hybrid remains one of the few electrified options currently available in the midsize sedan segment.

3. Updated exteriors

2026 Honda City
A new black exterior shade has also been introduced. Along with that, Honda has removed most of the chrome elements from the car.
2026 Honda City
A new black exterior shade has also been introduced. Along with that, Honda has removed most of the chrome elements from the car.

The front fascia now features an LED lightbar that stretches across the nose, accompanied by Honda’s new Blade Eye LED lighting signature with Bi-LED projector headlamps and split LED DRLs.

Further changes include a redesigned Matrix mesh grille finished in black, a revised front bumper with aerodynamic air curtains, and updated rear styling with Z-Edge wraparound LED tail lamps and a subtle boot-lid spoiler. Honda has also stretched the overall length to 4,594 mm, making the City the longest sedan in its segment.

4. Expanded tech suite and amenities

2026 Honda City
The biggest update inside is the new 10.1-inch infotainment screen. It is now a floating-style unit and looks much more modern than before.
2026 Honda City
The biggest update inside is the new 10.1-inch infotainment screen. It is now a floating-style unit and looks much more modern than before.

Stepping inside reveals a refreshed dual-tone Ivory and Black cabin theme along with a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Creature comforts include wireless smartphone charging, multiple charging ports, welcome ambient lighting, walk-away auto lock, remote AC operation, and sunroof control functions. Honda has also upgraded the front ventilated seats, claiming up to 40 per cent faster cooling performance. Rear passengers continue to benefit from the City’s lounge-style seating layout.

Also Read : 2026 Honda City Review: Fixes everything that needed attention...almost

5. Safety suite

2026 Honda City
The sharper design, improved features list, refined hybrid setup, and sorted ride quality all help the City remain one of the strongest options in the mid-size sedan segment.
2026 Honda City
The sharper design, improved features list, refined hybrid setup, and sorted ride quality all help the City remain one of the strongest options in the mid-size sedan segment.

The new Honda City is equipped with Honda Sensing, the company’s Level 2 ADAS package. This includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System, Auto High Beam Assist, and Lead Car Departure Notification.

Beyond ADAS, the sedan also gets six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, and TPMS as standard. The car is backed by a 3-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, while buyers can extend coverage up to seven years or opt for a 10-year package. Hybrid variants additionally receive dedicated warranty coverage for the hybrid system and battery pack.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 31 May 2026, 12:04 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide honda city facelift city honda

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