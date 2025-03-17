Planning to buy Tata Nexon? Here's why you should pick the Creative Plus PS variant

The Tata Nexon has remained one of the best sellers in the sub compact SUV segment. While the Nexon range was updated in 2023 with new design and features, in 2025 the Nexon lineup received yet another update, with minor feature additions and new colour options. The 2025 Tata Nexon starts at ₹7.99 lakh and goes up to ₹14.79 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. However, if you are in the market for the Nexon, the Creative+ PS might be the most value for money variant to go for. Here’s why.

Tata Nexon Creative+ PS: Price

The Tata Nexon lineup starts with the Smart trim levels and goes up to Fearless+ DT trim level. The Creative+ PS sits just below the Fearless variant, with a starting price of ₹12.30 lakh, for the petrol manual transmission option. Meanwhile, the petrol automatic option is priced at ₹13.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 8.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tata Motors enters Sri Lankan market with Punch, Nexon, Curvv and Tiago EV

The diesel range for the Creative+ PS variant starts at ₹13.70 lakh for the manual transmission option and goes up to ₹14.40 lakh for the AMT option. Meanwhile, the CNG option for the variant is priced at ₹13.29 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon Creative+ PS: Features

This Tata Nexon Creative+ PS variant comes equipped with a range of features aimed at enhancing convenience, safety, and comfort. On the outside, it gets Bi-LED automatic headlights, front fog lamps with a cornering function, full-LED tail-lights, front parking sensor and 16 inch dual tone alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the cabin features a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster.

Also watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Other key features of the cabin include a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, USB A and C charging ports, rain-sensing wipers, passive entry with push-button start/stop, a rear wiper and washer, a rear defogger, a rear seat armrest with a cup holder, a parcel tray and 60:40 split rear seats. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags along with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and a 360-degree camera suite.

Tata Nexon Creative+ PS: Specs

The Tata Nexon Creative Plus PS variant is available with three different powertrain choices to suit various driving needs. The first is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron engine producing 86.7 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) transmission.

The second is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine generating 83 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed AMT or a 6-speed manual. The final option is the 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine tuned for CNG fuel delivering 72.5 bhp and 170 Nm of torque available only with a 6-speed manual transmission. These options provide a balance between performance and efficiency, catering to different user preferences.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: