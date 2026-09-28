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Planning to buy Tata Aeris? This is the best value-for-money variant in my opinion

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 28 Sept 2026, 10:25 am
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Tata Aeris is available in five variant options: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished.

Tata Aeris is the rebadged and revamped Tata Tigor, which comes with a significantly updated design and new features.
Tata Aeris
EMI starting at just
₹7,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Aeris is the latest compact sedan to enter the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is essentially a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Tata Tigor. Priced between 5.29 lakh and 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Aeris is available in petrol and CNG guises, with transmission options including a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. The Tata Aeris is available in five trim options: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished.

The Tata Aeris has received a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin. With this revamped avatar, the sedan has revised its competition with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura. On the powertrain front, the Tata Aeris has received a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that churns out 86 bhp power and 113 Nm torque. The CNG version of the sedan uses the same 1.2-litre engine but produces 75 bhp power and 96.5 Nm torque. Both petrol and petrol-CNG powertrains are offered with five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Aeris but are not sure which variant to pick, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise price, powertrains and features of the sedan.

Tata Aeris: Variant-wise key features

Tata Aeris: Variant-wise price, powertrain & features
VariantsSmartPurePure+CreativeAccomplished
Price (ex-showroom) 5.29 lakh - 6.29 lakh 6.14 lakh - 7.69 lakh 6.74 lakh - 8.29 lakh 7.49 lakh - 9.04 lakh 8.19 lakh - 9.74 lakh
Engine & transmission
  • Petrol MT
  • CNG MT
  • Petrol MT/AMT
  • CNG MT/AMT
  • Petrol MT/AMT
  • CNG MT/AMT
  • Petrol MT/AMT
  • CNG MT/AMT
  • Petrol MT/AMT
  • CNG MT/AMT
Features
  • Halogen headlights
  • Halogen tail-lights
  • 14-inch steel wheels
  • Semi-digital instrument cluster
  • Fabric seat upholstery
  • Rear seat adjustable headrests
  • Manual AC
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • 6 airbags
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Isofix child-seat anchorages
  • ABS with EBD and CSC
  • ESP with traction control

(Features over Smart)

  • Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster
  • 2-speaker sound system
  • Steering-mounted audio controls
  • All four power windows
  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat (manual)
  • 15W Type-A and Type-C charging sockets
  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)
  • Rear defogger
  • Central locking system
  • Follow-me-home function on headlights
  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)
  • Plastic covers on steel wheels
  • Body-coloured door handles

(Features over Pure)

  • 8-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • 4-speaker sound system
  • Reverse parking camera
  • Rear AC vents
  • 65W front USB Type-C charging
  • Cruise control
  • Front and rear centre armrest
  • Tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Hill-hold control
  • 15-inch stylised steel wheels on petrol variants
  • 14-inch stylised steel wheels on CNG variants

(Features over Pure+)

  • Auto LED headlights and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)
  • Auto-folding ORVMs
  • LED fog lamps
  • LED tail-lights
  • 15-inch alloy wheels on petrol variants
  • 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Connected car technology
  • 360-degree camera
  • Automatic climate control
  • Cooled glove box
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Dual-tone roof

(Features over Creative)

  • Ventilated front seats
  • Wireless phone charger
  • 2 tweeters
  • Leatherette upholstery on seat and armrests
  • 65W rear USB Type-C charger
  • Dashcam recorder via 360-degree camera feed
  • Chrome door handles and waistline detailing
  • Magazine pockets

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The Tata Aeris Creative variant offers a good balance considering the price and features it offers. This is the second-top variant right below the top-end Accomplished trim. The features it misses compared to the Accomplished variant are not that significant, unless you are too technology-focused and looking for the fully-loaded version of the sedan.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Sept 2026, 10:25 am IST
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