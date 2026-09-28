Planning to buy Tata Aeris? This is the best value-for-money variant in my opinion
Tata Aeris is available in five variant options: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished.
Tata Aeris is the latest compact sedan to enter the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is essentially a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Tata Tigor. Priced between ₹5.29 lakh and ₹9.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Aeris is available in petrol and CNG guises, with transmission options including a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. The Tata Aeris is available in five trim options: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished.
The Tata Aeris has received a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin. With this revamped avatar, the sedan has revised its competition with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura. On the powertrain front, the Tata Aeris has received a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that churns out 86 bhp power and 113 Nm torque. The CNG version of the sedan uses the same 1.2-litre engine but produces 75 bhp power and 96.5 Nm torque. Both petrol and petrol-CNG powertrains are offered with five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options.
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If you are planning to buy the Tata Aeris but are not sure which variant to pick, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise price, powertrains and features of the sedan.
Tata Aeris: Variant-wise key features
|Tata Aeris: Variant-wise price, powertrain & features
|Variants
|Smart
|Pure
|Pure+
|Creative
|Accomplished
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹5.29 lakh - ₹6.29 lakh
|₹6.14 lakh - ₹7.69 lakh
|₹6.74 lakh - ₹8.29 lakh
|₹7.49 lakh - ₹9.04 lakh
|₹8.19 lakh - ₹9.74 lakh
|Engine & transmission
|Features
(Features over Smart)
(Features over Pure)
(Features over Pure+)
(Features over Creative)
The Tata Aeris Creative variant offers a good balance considering the price and features it offers. This is the second-top variant right below the top-end Accomplished trim. The features it misses compared to the Accomplished variant are not that significant, unless you are too technology-focused and looking for the fully-loaded version of the sedan.
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