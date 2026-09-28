Planning to buy Tata Aeris? This is the best value-for-money variant in my opinion

Tata Aeris is the latest compact sedan to enter the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is essentially a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Tata Tigor . Priced between ₹5.29 lakh and ₹9.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Aeris is available in petrol and CNG guises, with transmission options including a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. The Tata Aeris is available in five trim options: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished.

The Tata Aeris has received a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin. With this revamped avatar, the sedan has revised its competition with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura. On the powertrain front, the Tata Aeris has received a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that churns out 86 bhp power and 113 Nm torque. The CNG version of the sedan uses the same 1.2-litre engine but produces 75 bhp power and 96.5 Nm torque. Both petrol and petrol-CNG powertrains are offered with five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Aeris ₹5.29 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,000/ month Check Eligibility Hyundai Aura ₹6 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,600/ month Check Eligibility Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹6.31 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹8,300/ month Check Eligibility Honda Amaze ₹7.65 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹10,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Tata Aeris EV ₹12.49 Lakhs - 13.75 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹16,400/ month Check Eligibility Tata Nexon ₹7.40 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹9,700/ month Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy the Tata Aeris but are not sure which variant to pick, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise price, powertrains and features of the sedan.

Tata Aeris: Variant-wise key features

Tata Aeris: Variant-wise price, powertrain & features Variants Smart Pure Pure+ Creative Accomplished Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 5.29 lakh - ₹ 6.29 lakh ₹ 6.14 lakh - ₹ 7.69 lakh ₹ 6.74 lakh - ₹ 8.29 lakh ₹ 7.49 lakh - ₹ 9.04 lakh ₹ 8.19 lakh - ₹ 9.74 lakh Engine & transmission Petrol MT

CNG MT Petrol MT/AMT

CNG MT/AMT Petrol MT/AMT

CNG MT/AMT Petrol MT/AMT

CNG MT/AMT Petrol MT/AMT

CNG MT/AMT Features Halogen headlights

Halogen tail-lights

14-inch steel wheels

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Fabric seat upholstery

Rear seat adjustable headrests

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

6 airbags

Rear parking sensors

Isofix child-seat anchorages

ABS with EBD and CSC

ESP with traction control (Features over Smart) Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster

2-speaker sound system

Steering-mounted audio controls

All four power windows

Height-adjustable driver’s seat (manual)

15W Type-A and Type-C charging sockets

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Rear defogger

Central locking system

Follow-me-home function on headlights

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Plastic covers on steel wheels

Body-coloured door handles (Features over Pure) 8-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system

Reverse parking camera

Rear AC vents

65W front USB Type-C charging

Cruise control

Front and rear centre armrest

Tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Shark-fin antenna

Hill-hold control

15-inch stylised steel wheels on petrol variants

14-inch stylised steel wheels on CNG variants (Features over Pure+) Auto LED headlights and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)

Auto-folding ORVMs

LED fog lamps

LED tail-lights

15-inch alloy wheels on petrol variants

10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen

Connected car technology

360-degree camera

Automatic climate control

Cooled glove box

Rain-sensing wipers

Dual-tone roof (Features over Creative) Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charger

2 tweeters

Leatherette upholstery on seat and armrests

65W rear USB Type-C charger

Dashcam recorder via 360-degree camera feed

Chrome door handles and waistline detailing

Magazine pockets

The Tata Aeris Creative variant offers a good balance considering the price and features it offers. This is the second-top variant right below the top-end Accomplished trim. The features it misses compared to the Accomplished variant are not that significant, unless you are too technology-focused and looking for the fully-loaded version of the sedan.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: