Planning to buy Skoda Kylaq? Here's how long you will have to wait to get one

Skoda Auto India has commenced deliveries of the new Kylaq subcompact SUV nationwide. The automaker commenced the deliveries of the Kylaq on January 27, 2025. Interestingly, the sub-compact SUV is the brand’s most affordable offering and it has been off to a strong start, as per the carmaker. The company previously announced that the Kylaq received 10,000 bookings in the first 10 days after order books opened in December 2024.

Skoda Kylaq Waiting Period

Dealers tell us that the average waiting period on the new Skoda Kylaq is about 6-8 weeks, depending on the variant. Skoda has also commenced accepting bookings for the base variant again after bookings were stopped in December due to overwhelming demand. The company has received 33,000 bookings for the Kylaq in the first batch and is looking to deliver the same by May this year.

The Kylaq packs a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, ventilation on the front seats that can also be electronically adjusted, sunroof and more

Skoda Kylaq Price

The Skoda Kylaq is the brand’s most accessible offering and has been launched at a delectable starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, going up to ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The subcompact SUV is based on the MQB A0 IN platform shared with the Skoda Kushaq but the Kylaq benefits with a taller and wider body, while the wheelbase has shrunken by 85 mm to keep the overall length under four metres. The new Kylaq has been designed to maximise its potential as a family car without compromising the overall driving dynamics too much.

Skoda Kylaq Specifications

Powering the Skoda Kylaq is a sole 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a torque converter. The feature list comprises an 8-inch digital instrument console, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, TPMS, an electric sunroof, and more. The SUV recently received an impressive five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

