Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Planning To Buy Mahindra Thar This Diwali? Waiting Period Reduced To…

Planning to buy Mahindra Thar this Diwali? Waiting period reduced to…

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Oct 2024, 12:44 PM
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra Thar SUV's waiting period has been reduced to less than three months, which is likely to boost its sales further.
View all Images
Mahindra Thar SUV's waiting period has been reduced to less than three months, which is likely to boost its sales further.

Mahindra Thar has been one of the most popular SUVs in India for a long time. The current iteration of the three-door lifestyle SUV was launched in 2020. High demand for the SUV has propelled the waiting period stretching to more than a year for some of its variants in the past. However, with a ramped-up production as well as higher average monthly deliveries, the homegrown SUV manufacturer has now reduced the waiting period of Mahindra Thar to less than three months. Interestingly, this comes just a few months after the launch of Mahindra Thar Roxx, which is the more practical and five-door iteration of the lifestyle off-roader.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Mahindra Thar: Waiting period reduced significantly

Mahindra Thar SUV's 4x4 variants now command a waiting period of up to three months. Available in both soft-top and hardtop options, the latter commands up to three months of waiting period for the petrol version, while the diesel model comes with up to two months of waiting period. The soft-top convertible version commands up to three months of waiting period for both petrol and diesel engine variants. The Mahindra Thar 4x2 variant comes commanding up to two months of waiting period for both the petrol and diesel engine models.

Mahindra Thar: What powers the SUV

The Mahindra Thar 4x4 is available in two engine options. There is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor as well. Both these two engines come available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The petrol engine churns out 150 bhp peak power, while the diesel motor pumps out 130 bhp peak power.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.45 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The Mahindra Thar 4x2, on the other hand, is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine on offer as well, which is shared with the 4x4 variant. The diesel engine generates 116 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. This diesel engine gets a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor is only offered with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS