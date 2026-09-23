Planning to buy Mahindra Thar OG? Variant-wise price list, powertrains, booking and delivery timeline explained

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Mahindra has launched the much-awaited updated version of its iconic three-door lifestyle ladder-frame SUV in India, which is now christened the Mahindra Thar OG. Launched with a wide range of updated features and a significantly tweaked design at the front, the Mahindra Thar facelift is already available for booking at a token amount of ₹21,000. The SUV has been launched at introductory prices ranging between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Mahindra Thar OG's deliveries are expected to commence later this month.
If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Thar OG, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key details, such as the complete price list, booking, delivery, as well as variant-wise powertrain options.
Mahindra Thar OG is priced between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory and expected to go up once the initial offer is over.
|Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise prices and powertrains
|Variant
|1.5-litre diesel
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|2.2-litre diesel
|MT 4x2
|MT 4x4
|AT 4x2
|AT 4x4
|AT 4x2
|MT 4x4
|AT 4x4
|AXT
|₹10.32 lakh
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|LXT
|₹12.99 lakh
|₹15.60 lakh
|₹14.77 lakh
|₹17.23 lakh
|₹16.49 lakh
|₹16.43 lakh
|₹18 lakh
|ZXT
|₹13.99 lakh
|₹16.60 lakh
|₹16.09 lakh
|₹17.45 lakh
|₹17.49 lakh
|₹17.49 lakh
|₹18.99 lakh
|*All prices, introductory and ex-showroom
Speaking of the variants, the SUV is available in three primary grade choices: AXT, LXT and ZXT, with the latter being the top one. The engine options for the Mahindra Thar OG are a 1.5-litre diesel motor, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, and a 2.2-litre diesel unit as well, which are available across manual and automatic gearbox options. The drivetrains include both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.
The Mahindra Thar OG is available for booking across India. Interested customers can book the SUV online or offline, at a token amount of ₹21,000. Deliveries for the SUV are expected to commence later this month.
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