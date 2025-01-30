Planning to buy Kia Syros? Here's a breakdown of features across all variants

Kia Syros is the latest entrant in the sub compact SUV space and is the second offering from the Korean carmaker in the segment. The Syros is positioned above the Sonet and is targeted towards a younger set of customers. Interestingly, the shape and the package of the Syros make it a unique offering in the sub-4 metre SUV category.

While the dimensions of the Syros are nearly identical to those of the Sonet, it brings a different exterior design. The Syros becomes the first India made vehicle by Kia to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy which was first seen with the Kia EV9.

The Syros will offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variants will get the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit from the Sonet, producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. It is offered with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option. The diesel powertrain is a 1.5-litre engine churning out 116 bhp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

While the bookings for the Kia Syros have already commenced, the SUV is expected to be launched in February. The sub compact SUV will be offered six different trim levels. Here’s a breakdown of features that each of the variants will get.

Kia Syros: HTK variant

The Syros range will kick off with the HTK trim level. Despite being the base trim, it packs in a healthy dose of features. The cabin gets dual-tone grey and black semi-leatherette upholstery. Meanwhile, in terms of features it gets a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone connectivity, a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, power-adjustable mirrors and windows, rear AC vents, door curtains and four Type-C USB charging ports.

On the outside, the HTK trim will sport 15 inch steel rims with black wheel covers along with halogen headlamps, shark fin antenna and silver skid plates at the front and rear. The base trim of the Syros will only be available with the petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Kia Syros: HTK (O) variant

The second to base trim level, Kia Syros HTK (O) will add on a few features. This includes a single pane sunroof, rear window shades, height adjustable driver side seat and passenger-side seat back pocket. Meanwhile on the outside, the HTK (O) will get 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and auto-folding power-adjustable mirrors. The most important upgrade that the HTK (O) gets over the base variant is the option of the diesel engine. Both the petrol and the diesel engine options can only be had with the six speed manual transmission with the HTK(O) trim level.

Kia Syros: HTK Plus variant

The HTK Plus variant of the Syros adds on a panoramic sunroof along with blue and grey dual-tone upholstery and split folding rear seat with reclining function. It is the first trim of the Syros that offers an automatic gearbox alongside a manual transmission. Powering the SUV is a 1.0-litre GDi turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. However the Syros HTK Plus gets the automatic transmission option only with the petrol engine option. The AT variant gets features such as a push start-stop button, follow me home function for the headlamps, drive modes, and an electric parking brake.

Kia Syros: HTX variant

The HTX trim of the Kia Syros gets features such as LED headlamps and LED taillights. Meanwhile, the cabin gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter. Other features include ventilated front seats, one-touch up and down functionality for all windows, rear wiper. The automatic transmission version of this trim gets a paddle shifter.

Kia Syros: HTX Plus variant

The HTX+ variant is the second top trim of the Kia Syros SUV. It has features like 17-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, dual-tone grey and orange cabin theme, aluminium pedals, 64-shade ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, air purifier and a dashcam. Additionally, it gets ventilated rear seats, an automatic iRVM, and a wireless phone charger. On the safety front, it gets rear disc brakes. The HTX+ variant is only available with the six-speed automatic transmission for diesel and a seven-speed DCT for petrol motor.

Kia Syros: HTX Plus (O) variant

The top of the line Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) adds on several features over the HTX Plus. The most notable one is the addition of level 2 ADAS features and a 360-degree surround view camera as additional features over the HTX+ trim. Also, just like the HTX+ variant, it is only available with the six-speed automatic transmission for diesel and a seven-speed DCT for petrol motor.

