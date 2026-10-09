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Planning to buy Kia Sonet? Key genuine accessories & prices to explore

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 09 Oct 2026, 10:19 am
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Kia Sonet is one of the most popular models in the Indian sub-compact SUV segment, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

Kia Sonet is one of the most popular models in the Indian sub-compact SUV segment, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.
Kia Sonet
EMI starting at just
₹9,700/ month
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Kia Sonet, since its launch in India for the first time, has tasted success with positive consumer response. The sub-compact SUV with its compact proportions, upmarket features and advanced technologied, along with the peppy powertrain has become a key player in the highly competitive segment, where it competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, etc.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,300/ month
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,800/ month
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Honda Elevate ₹ 11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.77 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,100/ month
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Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
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MG Astor ₹ 9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,900/ month
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If you are planning to buy the Kia Sonet and wondering which set of genuine accessories to purchase to accessorise the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Kia Sonet: Genuine accessories and price

Kia India offers a wide range of accessories for the Kia Sonet. These accessories can be purchased online or offline. The genuine accessories available for the Kia Sonet range from kits meant to enhance the visual appeal of the SUV, while some of them are meant to increase practicality. Some of the accessories are meant to add more value to the SUV.

Kia Sonet: Key genuine accessories & price
AccessoriesPrice
Headlamp garnish 1,099 - 1,249
Tail lamp garnish 1,499 - 2,499
Fog lamp garnish 649 - 849
ORVM garnish 857 - 1,254
Side scoop carbon finish 749
3D trunk mat 2,020
Twin hood scoops 1,099
Body side moulding 2,147 - 3,304
Rear boot garnish 1,099 - 1,249
Wheel arch garnish 1,929
Front bumper garnish 449
Sunshade - Rear glass 1,199
Door visor chrome insert 2,749
Side step 18,499
Door handle garnish 975
Finger guard 965
ORVM visor 349
Side fins 857
Window beading chrome 1,758
Mud flap 399 - 526
Door edge guard 399
Floor mat 1,999 - 7,199
3D trunk mat 2,649
Trunk sill guard 1,620
Screen protector 532
Audio unit kit 38,777

A host of exterior accessories available from Kia India for the Kia Sonet can be purchased in different shades, such as Dark Chrome or Chrome. There are options of multiple different types of floor mats as well. Adding these accessories to the SUV can give the Kia Sonet a distinct appearance. While customers can also opt for aftermarket accessories, buying genuine accessories from the automaker itself often promises better quality, proper fit and finish.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2026, 10:19 am IST
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