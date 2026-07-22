Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Planning To Buy Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition? Top 3 Facts To Know Before Spending Money On It

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition? Top 3 facts to know before spending money on it

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 22 Jul 2026, 12:10 pm
Follow us on:

If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts about it.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition comes priced between ₹8.75 lakh and ₹12.82 lakh (ex-showroom).
Citroen Basalt X
EMI starting at just
₹11,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Citroen has launched the Basalt X Comfort Edition in India, at a starting price tag of 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes hot on the heels of the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition. The newly launched Basalt X Comfort Edition has taken the same formula as the Aircross Comfort Edition to enhance the value for money for consumers.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

BMW 5 Series ₹ 75.8 Lakhs Onwards
EMI starting at just
₹99,200/ month
Check Eligibility
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ₹ 46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹61,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Elevate ₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility
BMW 3 Series LWB ₹ 60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹79,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Glanza ₹ 6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹8,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,700/ month
Check Eligibility

The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition comes with the ‘Comfort AXS’ pack and is available in You and Plus trims of the Citroen Basalt X coupe SUV. Available in four variant options, the Comfort Edition is priced up to 12.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XO
₹7.54 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Citroen Basalt X
₹8.55 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Citroen Aircross X
₹8.89 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Kia Syros
₹8.40 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,000/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
₹9 Lakhs - 15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Venue
₹8 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹10,500/ month
Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top three facts about the car.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Price

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Variants & price
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
You Petrol 5 MT Comfort Edition 8.55 lakh
Plus Petrol 6 MT Comfort Edition 8.75 lakh
Plus Petrol Turbo AT Comfort Edition 11.57 lakh
Plus Petrol Turbo 6 MT Comfort Edition 12.82 lakh

The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is priced between 8.75 lakh and 12.82 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The Comfort Edition is based on the You and Plus trims and commands a slightly higher price compared to the standard variants.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Features

The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition comes with the Comfort AXS pack, which includes beige leatherette seat upholstery. Also, it gets features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a JBL audio system, dual dashcams, and a rear-view camera. These additions are aimed at enhancing cabin comfort and convenience without requiring buyers to upgrade to higher variants.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Mechanically unchanged

Mechanically, the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is the same as the standard model. The You variant continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine churns out 81 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque. The Plus variant gets a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This turbo-petrol motor puts out 108 bhp power and 190 Nm torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2026, 12:10 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Citroen Basalt X
at ₹11,200/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score