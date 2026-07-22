Planning to buy Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition? Top 3 facts to know before spending money on it

Citroen has launched the Basalt X Comfort Edition in India, at a starting price tag of ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes hot on the heels of the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition. The newly launched Basalt X Comfort Edition has taken the same formula as the Aircross Comfort Edition to enhance the value for money for consumers.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts about it.

The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition comes with the ‘Comfort AXS’ pack and is available in You and Plus trims of the Citroen Basalt X coupe SUV. Available in four variant options, the Comfort Edition is priced up to ₹12.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top three facts about the car.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Price

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Variants & price Variant Price (ex-showroom) You Petrol 5 MT Comfort Edition ₹ 8.55 lakh Plus Petrol 6 MT Comfort Edition ₹ 8.75 lakh Plus Petrol Turbo AT Comfort Edition ₹ 11.57 lakh Plus Petrol Turbo 6 MT Comfort Edition ₹ 12.82 lakh

The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is priced between ₹8.75 lakh and ₹12.82 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The Comfort Edition is based on the You and Plus trims and commands a slightly higher price compared to the standard variants.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Features

The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition comes with the Comfort AXS pack, which includes beige leatherette seat upholstery. Also, it gets features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a JBL audio system, dual dashcams, and a rear-view camera. These additions are aimed at enhancing cabin comfort and convenience without requiring buyers to upgrade to higher variants.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Mechanically unchanged

Mechanically, the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is the same as the standard model. The You variant continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine churns out 81 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque. The Plus variant gets a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This turbo-petrol motor puts out 108 bhp power and 190 Nm torque.

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