Buying a used car? Key 6 tips you must keep in mind before making any deal

While the car manufacturers are launching new cars, the global COVID-19 pandemic has brought a drastic change in consumer perspective. During the pandemic and since then, many car buyers have started thinking more positively about the pre-owned cars, which gave the used car market in India a major boost. Even at one point, the growth pace of the used car market outpaced the new passenger vehicle market in the country.

According to a study, the Indian used car market is a large and rapidly growing sector, with a market size of approximately $35-36 billion in 2024. It is projected to expand significantly to over $100 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of roughly 12-15 per cent. Various key factors have been driving this growth, which include increased disposable incomes, a larger middle class, the shift to digital platforms, and a preference for more affordable mobility solutions. Entry of almost all the major OEMs in the country, along with other large players, has further strengthened the growth pace of this category.

Despite the normalisation of the public transport system after the pandemic, many people still prefer to commute via their own vehicle, considering it safer. Besides that, people who aspire to own a car but don't want to spend a hefty amount on new vehicles, first-time buyers, and those looking for a good car at an affordable price range prefer pre-owned cars.

Buying a used car could be a worthy decision if a few tips are followed correctly. Or else, it could become a major troublemaker. Here are some pros and cons you must know before buying a used car.