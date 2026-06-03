Planning to buy a Skoda Kylaq? 5 things you should know before putting your money down

The Skoda Kylaq features a 113bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, modern technology, extensive safety equipment, 446-litre boot space, and is priced between ₹ 7.59 lakh and ₹ 12.99 lakh.

Skoda Kylaq: Engine

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Skoda Kylaq: Dimensions

The Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width and 1,619 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,566 mm. Additionally, the Kylaq gets a boot space of 446 litres and a ground clearance of 189 mm.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, LED taillamps, a single-pane sunroof, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-way power adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, touch-based automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and advanced connected-car features, among other features.

Also Read : Skoda Octavia RS scores perfect 5-star safety rating at ANCAP

Skoda Kylaq: Safety

The Skoda Kylaq boasts a safety suite consisting of features including six airbags as standard, abti-lock braking syste (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), motor slip regulator (MSR), roll over protection (ROP), brake disc wiping, multi-colission braking, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear parking sensors, among others.

Skoda Kylaq: Price

The base variant of the Skoda Kylaq is priced at ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant of the sub-compact SUV is priced at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: