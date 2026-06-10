Planning to buy a Nissan Gravite? Variant-wise revised pricelist explained

Nissan has increased the pricing of its recently launched MPV, Nissan Gravite , in India. The Japanese carmaker has increased the pricing of the MPV, which is essentially a revamped and rebadged iteration of the Renault Triber , after the introductory pricing of the car ended. With this move, the Gravite has become pricier by up to ₹18,400, depending on the variants. The minimum price hike this MPV has received is ₹8,400.

Nissan Gravite has witnessed a price hike of up to ₹ 18,400 following the end of introductory pricing.

Nissan Gravite was launched in India earlier this year, in February 2026. The seven-seater, three-row family car was launched at an introductory price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), which made it one of the most affordable MPVs in the country. Now, after the price hike, the MPV is priced between ₹5.73 lakh and ₹8.52 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

If you are planning to buy the Nissan Gravite and wondering about the variant-wise price list, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the revised price list for the MPV.

Nissan Gravite: Variant-wise revised pricelist

Nissan Gravite: Revised variant-wise price list Variant New price (ex-showroom) Price hike Nissan Gravite Visia MT ₹ 573,400 ₹ 8,400 Nissan Gravite Acenta MT ₹ 668,400 ₹ 9,400 Nissan Gravite N-Connecta MT ₹ 738,400 ₹ 18,400 Nissan Gravite N-Connecta AMT ₹ 795,000 ₹ 15,000 Nissan Gravite Tekna MT ₹ 808,000 ₹ 17,000 Nissan Gravite Tekna Launch Edition MT ₹ 852,500 ₹ 17,000 Nissan Gravite Tekna AMT ₹ 864,000 ₹ 15,000 Nissan Gravite Tekna Launch Edition AMT ₹ 908,500 ₹ 15,000

The latest price revision sees the Nissan Gravite become costlier by up to ₹18,400, depending on the variant selected. The highest hike has been seen in the N-Connecta petrol MT and N-Connecta CNG MT trims, which are now ₹18,400 costlier than before.

The Tekna petrol MT, Tekna LE petrol MT, Tekna CNG MT and Tekna LE CNG MT variants have become more expensive by ₹17,000 each. Customers opting for the automatic versions will also have to pay more, with the N-Connecta petrol AMT, Tekna petrol AMT and Tekna LE petrol AMT variants seeing a uniform price increase of ₹15,000.

The mid-spec Acenta variants have not been spared from the revision either. Both the Acenta petrol MT and Acenta CNG MT now cost ₹9,400 more than their earlier introductory prices. At the entry level, the Visia petrol MT and Visia CNG MT variants have received the smallest increase, although they too are now dearer by ₹8,400.

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